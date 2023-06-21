Summer warmth continues

Hot and dry weather will be in the area for a few more days. The good news is that we are still tracking a chance of much-needed rain later in the weekend.
Today: Sunny to partly cloudy and quite warm.
High: 89 Wind: SE around 10
Tonight: Clearing and quiet.
Low: 59 Wind: Light East
Thursday: Sunny to partly cloudy and hot.
High: 90 Wind: SE 5-10
Not much change is in the forecast for the next few days except that it will be a couple of degrees warmer than the last couple of days and winds will be a little lighter. Winds will be out of the southeast at around 10 mph today and around 5 to 10 mph tomorrow.
We will see mainly sunny skies with just a few fair weather cumulus clouds popping up each afternoon from Wednesday through Saturday. High temps will be in the upper 80s to low 90s each day through Saturday. The weather will not be too humid, so the heat will not feel too bad. It is mainly the middle of the afternoon that will feel a bit hot. The mornings and evenings will be comfortable.
What about the rain chance? It still looks like a trough of low pressure will move into Wisconsin from the west. The first chance of rain with this system will be Friday afternoon and evening in northwestern parts of the area. At this point, some widely scattered showers or storms could pop up in places like Glidden, Butternut, Mercer, or Jump River. The higher chance of rain for most of the area will be Saturday night into Sunday. We will see some thunderstorms move in from the west Saturday night and a few showers or storms could develop again on Sunday. Overall, it looks like over half an inch of rain is possible for some locations. It is too early to say how much severe weather there might be, but the odds are on the low side.
A shower or two might linger into Monday morning, then it will dry up for Monday afternoon and Tuesday. It will also be cooler. Highs on Sunday will only be around 80, then it will be in the mid to upper 70s for Monday and Tuesday.
Have a pleasant Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 21-June-2023
On this date in weather history: 2005 - A slow-moving thunderstorm dumped up to a foot of hail in southeastern portions of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Snowplows had to be used to clear a route through a major thoroughfare in the city. Heavy rainfall from the storm left up to 4 feet of water in city streets, trapping dozens of motorists (Associated Press).