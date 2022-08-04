Sun is in the forecast except over the weekend

There is a lot of sunshine in your forecast except over the weekend. A cold front moving into the area late Saturday could produce some widespread rain once again.
Today: Sunny and pleasant.
High: 82 Wind: NE 5-10
Tonight: Clear with patchy fog.
Low: 58 Wind: Light SE
Friday: Sunny and warmer
High: 86 Wind: SE 10-15
High pressure has moved into Northcentral Wisconsin for today and it will produce beautiful conditions. You won't see many clouds in the sky, the winds will be light, and temperatures will be seasonal. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s and winds will be out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow will be sunny again and a bit warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Saturday will be the warmest day in the forecast with highs around 90. It will also be more humid by then.
A cold front moving in from the northwest later in the afternoon on Saturday will produce some rain and thunderstorm activity. As of now, it doesn't look like there will be too much severe activity but rain amounts could be heavy in spots. Once the rain and thunderstorms begin, it will likely remain fairly wet all the way into Sunday. It won't be continuous rain, but bouts of rain and storms will affect your outdoor plans into Sunday. Rain amounts could be well over an inch in some spots. With more clouds and periodic rain on Sunday, it will be much cooler. Highs will only be in the 70s to round out the weekend.
High pressure will once again move into the upper Midwest early next week. This means more very nice Summer weather. There is still a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Monday, otherwise, the weather should be dry through Thursday. Some scattered clouds will be in the sky on Monday, then we should see plenty of blue skies on Tuesday and Wednesday. High temps will be very comfortable on Monday – in the 70s – then the mercury will rise into the low 80s on Tuesday, and reach the low to mid 80s on Wednesday.
Have a good Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 4-August-2022
On this date in weather history: 1930 - The temperature at Moorefield, WV, soared to 112 degrees to establish a state record, having reached 110 degrees the previous day. Widespread drought after April of that year caused some towns to haul water for domestic use, and many manufacturing plants were barely operational. (The Weather Channel)