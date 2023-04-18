 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Lincoln and Marathon
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1169.0 feet, up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an
apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC
Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes
along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:10 PM CDT Monday the stage was 1168.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:10 PM CDT Monday was 1168.4 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Sunny today, then more rain in the forecast

dtheth

Weather

The weather will stay cooler than normal and high water along the rivers will be an ongoing concern. More rain is likely through the middle of the week.

Today will be one of the nicer days in the forecast as the clouds will break up, leaving us with plenty of sunshine through the afternoon. The wind will die down a bit, blowing out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph. High temps should be in the mid to upper 40s in most areas. This is well below normal, but it is warm enough to melt a lot of the snow that fell yesterday.

A large low pressure system developing in the Midwest will bring more clouds tomorrow and Thursday as well as some waves of rain. The first round of rain will develop during the morning hours on Wednesday and taper off a bit later in the afternoon. As it moves in, there might be some sleet or snow mixing in with the rain in the Northwoods. Highs tomorrow will only reach the low to mid 40s, so it will be a gloomy and cool day. On Thursday temps will be a little warmer as more scattered rain and a few thundershowers move through. Under cloudy skies, highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Between half an inch and an inch of rain might fall between the two days, keeping the rivers running fairly high.

The weather will turn cooler once again heading into the weekend. On Friday there might be some patchy sun in the morning then a few light rain or snow showers could develop later in the afternoon. There is even a slight chance of a few light snow showers on Saturday. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s. On Saturday it will feel a little like winter with highs in the low 40s. Conditions will also be a bit breezy with northwest winds on Friday and Saturday. Sunday will be cool again with variable clouds and highs in the mid 40s.

Have a nice Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 18-April-2023

On this date in weather history:

