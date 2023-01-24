Temperatures still above normal for a couple days

Enjoy the last few days of above normal temperatures because a colder spell of weather will develop over the weekend. In addition, be prepared for a bit of light snow on Friday.
Today: Quiet weather with a few breaks of sun developing.
High: 29 Wind: West to Southwest 5-10
Tonight: Mostly cloudy
Low: 21 Wind: Variable around 5
Wednesday: Cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered light snow or flurries.
High: 28 Wind: West 5-10
It is definitely feeling a bit more like Winter now, but it is still not bad for this time of year. Temperatures will be above normal once again today by a little bit. Highs should reach the upper 20s to around 30. There might be a flurry or two early, otherwise, we should see a few breaks of sun develop in the area. Winds will be light, out of the west at 5 to 10 during the morning, then shift to the southwest during the afternoon. Tomorrow will have light winds again with cloudy skies and a few flurries. High temps will once again reach the upper 20s to around 30.
Thursday will be a little cooler with partly or mostly cloudy skies. It will still be nice for this time of year with highs in the mid 20s. An arctic cold front moving into Northcentral Wisconsin late Thursday night into Friday morning will produce a good chance of snow. An inch or so of accumulation is likely during this time. The weather will dry up Friday afternoon and then some cold air will begin to move into the area.
Over the weekend we will have the coldest weather in over a month. High temps on Saturday will only be around 10. On Sunday the mercury will only reach the single digits above zero. Single-digit high temps will be common early next week as well. Low temps will be a few degrees below zero during this time frame. The good news is that we should see more sun developing, especially on Sunday and Monday. Snow chances will be on the low side with a 30% chance of light snow in the southern third of our area late Saturday into Saturday night and another slight chance of snow on Tuesday.
Have a nice Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 24-January-2022
On this date in weather history: 1988 - A blizzard rapidly developed in the north central U.S. In just one hour weather conditions in eastern North Dakota switched from sunny skies, light winds and temperature readings in the 20s, to rapidly falling temperatures and near zero visibility in snow and blowing snow. High winds in Wyoming, gusting to 72 mph at Gillette, produced snow drifts sixteen feet high. Northwestern Iowa experienced its second blizzard in just 24 hours. High winds in Iowa produced wind chill readings as cold as 65 degrees below zero. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)