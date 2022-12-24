The cold weather is relenting

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until Noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel conditions may continue to be hazardous along more rural highways and along open fields as blowing and drifting snow may blow already-plowed snow back onto roadways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Exercise extra caution when traveling. &&