The cold weather is relenting

The worst of the cold is over. A gradual warming trend will develop over the next few days. While this is nice, it might get too warm next week – making rain more likely than snow.
This Evening: Lake effect snow diminishing far north, otherwise partly cloudy to clear, windy, and cold.
High: Near 0 Wind: NW 20-30
Tonight: Mainly clear, windy, and frigid.
Low: -3 Wind: NW 20-30
Sunday (Christmas Day): Sunny to partly cloudy, still a bit breezy, and chilly.
High: 9
Conditions will be windy through the overnight and your Christmas will be breezy. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect through Christmas morning for most of the area. Wind chills might drop down to -25 at times. Otherwise we should have bright conditions for the first half of Christmas Day then more clouds will slowly develop through the afternoon. Wind will be out of the West-Northwest at 10 to 20 mph and high temps will be in the 5 to 10 degree range.
A weak weather system will bring a slight chance of patchy snow or flurries to far southern parts of the area (south of Stevens Point) Sunday night into Monday otherwise for most of the area it will be partly or mostly cloudy with less wind and highs in the teens. The warm-up will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday as the wind picks up again out of the south. Highs will slowly climb up to around 20 Tuesday evening and continue their climb into the mid 30s by Wednesday afternoon.
With the warmer weather arriving we will likely have some fog developing on Wednesday and this fog along with grey skies will likely continue from Thursday through Saturday. A couple of low pressure systems will move through the state as well during this time frame. With high temps in the upper 30s to around 40 from Thursday through Saturday, we will likely have more rain than snow. This will make the roads, parking lots, and sidewalks slushy and sloppy. The highest chance of the rain will be on Thursday and then from late Friday into Saturday.
Have a Merry Christmas! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Evening Update, 24-December-2022
On this date in weather history: 1983 - The barometric pressure reached 31.42 inches at Miles City, MT, to establish a record for the U.S. It was the coldest Christmas Eve of modern record. More than 125 cities reported record low temperatures for the date, and all-time record lows for December were reported at seventeen cities, including Chicago with a low of 25 degrees below zero, and Havre MT with a reading of 50 below zero. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)