The Dry Weather Pattern Continues

We had just enough rain in the area through June, July, and most of August to keep things growing and relatively green, but over the last 10 days, there has not been much rain around the viewing area. In fact, in Wausau, there has not been any measurable rain in the last 10 days and about two weeks since anything significant.
The bad news is that the weather pattern is not changing much. Dry and warm conditions will continue for the next week to ten days and it might stretch out to two weeks or more. The is only a small chance of scattered storms tonight and a slight chance on Friday evening. No widespread or heavy rain is in the forecast for the foreseeable future.
What does this mean? For starters, the US Drought Monitor will show drought conditions getting worse in the state of Wisconsin.
For the growing season, it is just about over, unless you are watering and irrigating. For most crops, what you see in the field right now is what you get. The corn, hay, and soybeans will start to dry up. On a positive note, this means that there will most likely be some easier harvesting as the fields will be dry.
For lawns and decorative plants, they will be turning brown, or not doing anything this September, unless you are watering them. To look at the positive side once again, at least you will not have to mow very much.
One big concern is that the fire danger will rise quite a bit. It is typically later in the fall, after the color season, that the fire danger can sometimes rise a bit. This year, a lot of the trees, grass, and shrubs, will be going dormant early and that will lead to an earlier Fall fire season. Be careful when you are out camping or grilling around the middle of September or later.
Speaking of the color season, I suspect it will not be as good this year because of the dry weather. Viewers have already noticed an abnormal changing of the leaves for late August. Because the dry weather puts stress on the trees, some of them will be turning early and those that turn later in September and into early October will likely not have as vibrant of color.
To end on a positive note, for the big holiday weekend coming up and for outdoor activities scheduled through the middle of September, there will be a lot of sunny days. It will be warmer than normal as well. We might even have some Summer-like heat developing on Sunday and sticking around through Tuesday of next week. Highs could be around 90 which might break a record or two in the area.