The rain chance has increased a bit

Today will be the best day in the forecast period. The upcoming weather will not be too bad, but there are some small rain chances and a few more clouds on the way.
Today: Sunny and pleasant.
High: 78 Wind: NE 5-10
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy.
Low: 53 Wind: Light SE
Friday: Increasing clouds with a 50% chance of rain, mainly west of Wausau.
High: 75 Wind: South around 10
A picture-perfect Summer day is on the way for this Thursday. There will be plenty of blue sky and temperatures will be comfortable. Highs should be in the 70s with a northeast wind of about 5 to 10 mph.
A warm front moving in from the west will bring more clouds on Friday and a chance of rain. The highest probability of wet weather will be west of Wausau. With more clouds, high temps will be a couple of degrees cooler, reaching the low to mid 70s. The warm front will continue moving eastward through Northcentral Wisconsin Friday night into Saturday morning and thus the rain chance will continue. The weather should dry up by midday on Saturday and there might be some breaks of sun later in the afternoon. High temps will rise a bit on Saturday, topping out in the upper 70s to around 80.
After Saturday, it looks like the seasonal weather will continue. High temps will be close to 80 on Sunday and then in the upper 70s for most of next week. We will still have some rain chances during this time period, but we cannot say with confidence that there will be any widespread or heavier rain. Most likely we will have hit-or-miss type showers and thundershowers. The days with small chances of some spotty rain popping up are Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
Have a good Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 11-August-2022
On this date in weather history: 1989 - One of the most severe convective outbreaks of record came to a climax in southern California after four days. Thunderstorms deluged Benton CA with six inches of rain two days in a row, and the flooding which resulted caused more than a million dollars damage to homes and highways. Thunderstorms around Yellowstone Park WY produced four inches of rain in twenty minutes resulting in fifteen mudslides. Thunderstorms over Long Island NY drenched Suffolk County with 8 to 10 inches of rain. Twenty-three cities in the southeastern U.S. reported record low temperatures for the date. It was, for some cities, the fourth straight morning of record cold temperatures. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)