The snow is winding down. Quiet weather on the way

The snow and mixed precipitation is winding down today and then it looks like a long stretch of dry weather. Temperatures should remain a bit above normal for most of the forecast period.
Today: Cloudy with patchy light snow and flurries.
High: 31 (or “steady in the low 30s”) Wind: North 5-15
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cool.
Low: 15 Wind: NW 5-10
Friday: Seasonal with more clouds than sun.
High: 24 Wind: NW around 5
Patchy light snow and drizzle will occur today but it won't add up to too much. It will be just enough to keep the roads slippery. Temperatures will be fairly steady in the upper 20s to low 30s with cloudy skies and winds turning to the north at 5 to 15 mph.
The messy storm system will finally move out of our area tonight and then it looks fairly dry through the weekend and most of next week. As of now, we are only forecasting a slight chance of snow showers in the Northwoods on Tuesday and another slight chance of light snow on Thursday.
With the storm system leaving the area, there will be more opportunities for a little sunshine. Generally speaking, there will be more clouds than sun, but at least it should be out a little over the next few days. One of the days that is likely to be a bit brighter is Saturday.
Temperatures will cool down a little tomorrow, then warm up again. It won't be a heat wave by any means, but temps will be at least 5 degrees above normal on most. Highs will sink into the lower and middle 20s on Friday, then top out in the upper 20s over the weekend. Monday could be the warmest day with the mercury reaching the low to mid 30s. High temps for the middle of next week will linger in the mid to upper 20s.
Have a nice Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 5-January-2022
On this date in weather history: 1982 - A three day rainstorm in the San Francisco area finally came to an end. Marin County and Cruz County were drenched with up to 25 inches of rain, and the Sierra Nevada Range was buried under four to eight feet of snow. The storm claimed at least 36 lives, and caused more than 300 million dollars damage. (Storm Data)