The Summer-like trend continues

A warm trend will continue in the weather for the next few days. A trend that will also continue is a chance of rain over the upcoming weekend.
Today: Sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant.
High: 74 Wind: East to SE 5-10
Tonight: Scattered clouds and quiet.
Low: 54 Wind: SE 5-10
Thursday: Partly cloudy and a bit breezy
High: 79 Wind: South 10-20
Today will be pleasant with more sun than clouds and high temps in the 70s. Winds will turn from the east to the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow will be warmer again with a mix of sun and clouds. High temps should reach the upper 70s to around 80. There will also be a breezy south wind.
A slow-developing trough of low pressure will approach our area later Thursday and then continue to affect our weather through Friday and the weekend. As of now, it looks like the highest chance of scattered showers or a few storms will be Friday night and again Saturday night into Sunday morning. Otherwise, there is a small chance of a few showers in the far north (north of Highway 70) on Thursday, a 40 percent chance of an isolated shower or storm on Friday afternoon, and a 30 percent chance of scattered showers on Saturday. It won't be raining all the time, but it will be a nuisance if you have some outdoor plans.
Even though there will be more clouds and some rain at times. Temps will be warm. Highs should continue to reach the upper 70s to around 80 from Friday through Sunday. Early next week could be warmer yet with highs in the low 80s on Monday and low to mid 80s on Tuesday.
Have a good Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 14-September-2022
On this date in weather history: 1989 - Unseasonably cool weather prevailed across the south central U.S. Eight cities reported record low temperatures for the date, including Raton NM with a reading of 30 degrees. The afternoon high of 59 degrees at Topeka KS marked their third straight record cool maximum temperature. Unseasonably warm weather continued in the Pacific Northwest. Seattle WA reported a record eight days in a row of 80 degree weather in September. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)