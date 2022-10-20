The warm-up begins today

The much-touted warm-up will begin today and continue through the weekend. The next chance of rain will be Sunday night into Monday and it will turn cooler after the rain.
Today: Sunny to partly cloudy and a bit warmer with less wind.
High: 53 Wind: Northwest to West 5-10
Tonight: Scattered clouds and cool.
Low: 36 Wind: SW 5-10
Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer yet.
High: 64 Wind: SW 10-20, becoming West
Today will be a nicer day with less wind and a fair amount of sunshine. Some hazy high cirrus clouds will move through during the afternoon as high temps rise into the low 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest 5-10, shifting to the west during the afternoon. A good amount of sunshine will be in our area for Friday and Saturday as well. High temps should climb into the lower and middle 60s on Friday and into the middle and upper 60s on Saturday. Sunday could end up being the warmest day with highs near 70.
It will be nice weather but a little breezy with southwest winds on Friday and a bit windy Sunday afternoon as the clouds increase. The clouds are associated with a strong cold front that will bring a good chance of rain and a few thundershowers Sunday night into Monday. Even though Monday will be cloudy and wet at times, highs should still be in the 60s.
The cooler weather will arrive on Tuesday and temps will be more normal through the middle of next week. The mercury will top out in the low 50s on Tuesday and in the upper 40s on Wednesday. The weather looks mainly dry as the weather cools down from Tuesday through Thursday.
Have a good Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 20-October-2022
On this date in weather history: 1983 - Remnants of Pacific Hurricane Tico caused extensive flooding in central and Southcentral Oklahoma. Oklahoma City set daily rainfall records with 1.45 inch on the 19th, and 6.28 inches on the 20th. (17th-21st) (The Weather Channel)