Thunderstorms are in the forecast

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Wisconsin, including the following counties, Marathon, Portage and Wood. * WHEN...Until 800 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 538 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Stevens Point, Marshfield, Mosinee, Abbotsford, Spencer, Stockton, Knowlton, Colby, Stratford, Hewitt, Sherry, Auburndale, Jordan, Rosholt, Park Ridge, Junction City, Amherst Junction, Unity, Milladore and Nelsonville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&