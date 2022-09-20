Thunderstorms are in the forecast

One more Summer-like day with a few storms possible, then a cooler trend. It will feel a lot more like Fall for mid-week and into the weekend.
Today: Thunderstorms ending early in the morning, then partly cloudy, warm, and humid.
High: 81 Wind: South 5-15
Tonight: A 40% chance of widely scattered storms through about midnight, then partly cloudy.
Low: 60 Wind: Becoming NW 10-15
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, blustery, and cooler. An isolated shower or sprinkle possible during the afternoon, especially north of Wausau.
High: 68 Wind: NW 15-25
A couple of rounds of thunderstorms are likely today. The first round of storms will move through early in the morning. By 9 am, most of the area should be dry again and the sun should break out during the afternoon. High temps should reach the upper 70s to low 80s and it will be humid with a south wind of 5 to 15 mph. The second round of storms is possible during the evening hours tonight. There is even a risk a couple of the storms could produce some strong wind or hail. These storms will be more isolated and should move out of Northcentral Wisconsin by midnight or so.
After the storms move out tonight, the wind will shift to the northwest and usher in much cooler air. High on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 60s and the northwest wind will be about 15 to 25 mph. We will have partly cloudy skies and there might be an isolated shower or sprinkles during the afternoon in the northern half of the area.
Thursday will feel even more like Fall with a continued north breeze and highs only in the mid 50s up to around 60. It will be a crisp Fall day with partly cloudy skies in the morning and then a lot of sun in the afternoon.
With clear skies Thursday night into Friday morning, we will have our first touch of frost in the traditional cold spots around the area, including in the cranberry marshes. Otherwise, Friday is looking okay with sun in the morning and then increasing clouds during the afternoon. Highs should be in the low 60s.
A chance of light showers will develop Friday night and continue into Saturday morning before a little sun breaks out Saturday afternoon. A few light showers are possible on Sunday as well. Temps will be a little warmer on Saturday, reaching the upper 60s, then turn a little cooler for Sunday.
Have a good Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 20-September-2022
On this date in weather history:
1983 - The temperature at West Yellowstone MT plunged to six degrees below zero, while the temperature at San Francisco CA soared to 94 degrees. (The Weather Channel)