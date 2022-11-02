Two more days of warm & dry weather

Near record warmth will be with us for a couple of days and then near record rainfall could develop as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will also cool down closer to normal.
Today: Mostly sunny, warm, and a bit breezy. Record high temps possible.
High: 72 Wind: South 10-18
Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild.
Low: 53 Wind: South 10-15
Thursday: Some sun during the morning, then increasing clouds, breezy, and quite mild again.
High: 70 Wind: South 12-22
We will have plenty of blue skies for most of today. Some high cirrus clouds could drift in later this afternoon. High temps will be in the low 70s, which is right near the record highs for today's date. Winds will be a little more noticeable out of the south at 10 to 18 mph. The south wind will increase a little more tomorrow and temperatures will remain well above normal. Highs on Thursday will reach the upper 60s to low 70s, which is again close to record high territory.
The clouds will increase Thursday afternoon ahead of a cold front moving in from the west. This cold front will settle over our area on Friday and then interact with a low pressure system arriving from the south on Saturday. This means a good chance of rain starting late Thursday night and continuing periodically through Saturday evening. The rain could end up in the 1 to 2 inch range. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible. Highs will be near 60 on Friday and then in the 50s for Saturday.
Conditions should be dry again from Sunday through Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be cooler in this time frame but still above normal for early November. Highs should be in the low to mid 50s.
Have a good Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 2-November-2022
On this date in weather history: 1946 - A heavy wet snow began to cover the Southern Rockies. Up to three feet of snow blanketed the mountains of New Mexico, and a 31 inch snow at Denver CO caused roofs to collapse. (David Ludlum)