Very mild today and then a bit cooler into the weekend

Milder weather has moved into the area today and it will stick around for a while. Temperatures will dip below freezing at times but there is no true arctic air on the horizon until perhaps the middle of January.
Today: Clouding up and quite mild with patchy fog and drizzle developing. A chance of light rain later in the afternoon.
High: 41 Wind: South 5-15
Tonight: Cloudy with scattered light rain during the evening, maybe mixing with a few flakes of snow. Drying up after midnight.
Low: 27 Wind: South 5-10
Friday: Becoming partly cloudy and cooler.
High: 29 Wind: SW to West 10-15
Today will be the mildest day of the week with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will be out of the south at 5 to 15 mph. The clouds will become thicker during the day with some patchy fog and drizzle developing. A weak cold front will approach our area later this afternoon and cross Northcentral Wisconsin tonight. This will generate a few light rain showers that might mix with a few flakes of snow around midnight.
Conditions should dry up after midnight and the drying trend will continue into Friday with the clouds breaking up once again. There will be some sun at times but tomorrow will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Conditions will turn a little milder again for the weekend with highs in the low 30s on Saturday and in the mid 30s on Sunday.
As far as the weather goes for your New Years plans, it should be mostly quiet. There is a slight chance of some snow showers or a light wintry mix of precipitation late Saturday into Sunday morning but it will not be widespread.
Early next week a stronger storm will move through the Midwest. It could bring some heavier rain and a wintry mix of precipitation Monday evening into Tuesday. High temps will remain in the 30s on both days.
Have a nice Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 29-December-2022
On this date in weather history: 1984 - One hundred cities in the central and eastern U.S. reported record high temperatures. Kansas City, MO, experienced its warmest December day of record with a morning low of 60 degrees and an afternoon high of 71 degrees. (The National Weather Summary) (Sandra and TI Richard Sanders - 1987)