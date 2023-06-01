Very warm weather continues with stray showers

There is not much changing in the weather until early next week. Small rain chances and warm conditions are the rule.
Today: Warm and a bit more humid with variable clouds and a 40% chance of scattered showers or storms in the afternoon.
High: 89 Wind: SE around 10
Tonight: A few showers possible early, then scattered clouds.
Low: 62 Wind: Light SE
Friday: Variable clouds and still a little humid with hit-or-miss thundershowers possible in the afternoon.
High: 88 Wind: SE 5-10
Today we will have a little higher chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. A couple of the storms could produce brief heavy downpours but they will not be very widespread. Many areas will likely miss out on the rainfall. Partly cloudy skies and a few showers will keep the temperature slightly cooler than yesterday, but it will still be in the upper 80s to around 90 this afternoon. It will be a little more humid with winds out of the southeast at around 10 mph.
Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 from Friday through Sunday as well. On Friday, once again there could be a few spotty showers or storms popping up in the afternoon. There is even a slight chance of a storm or two on Saturday, primarily in the Northwoods. At this point, Sunday is looking dry and warm.
Going into next week we will see a bit of a cool down. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid 80s and then the mercury should top out in the upper 70s to low 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. A weak cold front moving through on Monday will produce a slight chance of rain and storms, otherwise, most of next week looks dry again.
Have a pleasant Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 1-June-2023
On this date in weather history: 1812 - Apple trees at New Haven CT did not blossom until the first of June, the latest such occurrence during the period beginning in 1794. Snow whitened the ground in Cleveland OH and Rochester NY. (David Ludlum)