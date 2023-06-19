Warm and dry for most of the week

Plenty of dry and sunny weather is on the way once again this week. The highest chance of rain will not arrive until the weekend.
Today: Partly cloudy and warm. A few light showers are possible, especially west of Wausau.
High: 85 Wind: SE 10-15
Tonight: Clearing and comfortable
Low: 57 Wind: East around 5
Tuesday: Sunny and warm
High: 85 Wind: East-Southeast 10-15
Other than a few showers in the western part of the area this morning and a slight chance of a showers or storm west of Wausau this afternoon, most of the work week will be dry. There is only a small chance a showers or storm could pop-up once again Friday afternoon.
In addition, it will be quite warm and sunny. Today is one day when there will be a few more scattered clouds, Friday as well. Winds will generally be out of the southeast and the humidity will not be too high.
High temps today and tomorrow will be in the mid 80s, then from Wednesday through Saturday highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90. It will cool off a bit on Sunday and Monday with the mercury reaching the upper 70s to low 80s.
The highest chance of rain will come over the weekend when a low pressure system moves in from the west. The chance of rain on Saturday is only about 20 percent. The rain chance will then rise up to around 30 percent on Sunday. As of now, the odds of severe weather are on the low side.
Have a pleasant Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 19-June-2023
On this date in weather history: 1938 - A cloudburst near Custer Creek, MT, (near Miles City) caused a train wreck killing forty-eight persons. An estimated four to seven inches of rain deluged the head of the creek that evening, and water flowing through the creek weakened the bridge. As a result, a locomotive and seven passenger cars plunged into the swollen creek. One car, a tourist sleeper, was completely submerged. (David Ludlum)