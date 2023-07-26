Warm and humid with rain chances through the end of the work week

Very beneficial rain will likely move through the area over the next couple of days with some warmth and humidity. By the weekend, it should be quite nice once again.
Today: Mostly cloudy with areas of rain and a few storms through midday. Breaks of sun, warm, and humid during the afternoon.
High: 87 Wind: SE 5-10, becoming NW 10-15
Tonight: A few clouds, patchy fog, and a bit muggy.
Low: 66 Wind: Light & Variable
Thursday: Hot and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. A good chance of thunderstorms later in the day.
High: 93 Wind: SW 10-15
Today will start out with areas of rain and a few thunderstorms. The highest chance of heavier rain over a half inch will be in the southern half of the area. The rain should move out by midday, leaving us with a few breaks of sun during the afternoon. It will warm up into the middle and upper 80s and conditions will be a bit humid. Winds will be southeasterly during the morning then shift to the northwest at 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
Tomorrow could be the hottest day of the year with highs in the low to mid 90s. It will be a bit humid as well. As a cold front moves in from the northwest late in the day we will have a good chance of storms. The heat and humidity might produce a couple of stronger storms into the evening hours as well. The cold front will then stall over our area on Friday and likely generate a few more scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. With more clouds on Friday, it will be a bit cooler with highs in the 80s. It might still feel a little uncomfortable as the muggy conditions will stick around.
Less humid and more refreshing weather will develop for the weekend. We should have a good amount of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday with highs near 80 on Saturday and in the low 80s for Sunday.
Early next week will be fairly seasonal as well with highs in the low to mid 80s from Monday through Wednesday. There is a slight chance of a shower or storm on Monday and again on Wednesday as a couple of weak low pressure systems approach our area.
Have a pleasant Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 26-July-2023
On this date in weather history: 1943 - Tishomingo, OK, baked in the heat as the mercury soared to 121 degrees, a state record. (The Weather Channel)