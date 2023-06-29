 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH NOON TODAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
today.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will continue to affect
Wisconsin, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface.

The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to VERY UNHEALTHY
categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility of the AQI
reaching the HAZARDOUS category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Warm and mainly dry weather for a few days

Weather

Another dry and warm spell of days is developing in the area. The next chance of significant rain will be during the middle of next week. 

Today: A bit humid with a mix of sun and clouds and a slight chance of storms toward evening, mainly west and north of Marathon county.

High: 85 Wind: Becoming West 10-15

Tonight: An isolated storm possible early, then mainly clear.

Low: 62 Wind: West-Northwest around 5

Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy.

High: 85 Wind: West-Northwest 10-18

Today will be a bit more humid and warm. There will be patches of clouds moving through at times and the hazy smoke should clear up a bit during the afternoon as the wind turns to the west around 10 to 15 mph. There is a slight chance a stray thunderstorm or two could develop toward evening, mainly in the western or northern parts of the area (west and north of Marathon County). Highs will reach the mid 80s.

Each day from Friday through Tuesday will be warm with more sun than clouds. Highs will be in the mid 80s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, then rise into the upper 80s to around 90 for Monday and Tuesday. Independence Day will be a hot one.

Late Tuesday a cold front will approach from the west and finally bring another chance of rain and thunderstorms. The highest chance of the wet weather will be Tuesday night into Wednesday. The weather should also cool down a bit late next week.

Have a pleasant Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 29-June-2023

On this date in weather history: 1954 - Hurricane Alice dumped as much as 27 inches of rain on the Lower Rio Grande Valley of Texas. The Rio Grande River at Laredo reached a level 12.6 feet above its previous highest mark, and the roadway of the U.S. 90 bridge was thirty feet below the high water. (David Ludlum)

