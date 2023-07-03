Warm and muggy to start the week, with rain chances

A variety of weather is on the way this week. It will be warm and muggy to start. We will have a few storms, and then it will be more comfortable later in the week.
Today: Sunny to partly cloudy and quite warm. A chance of a few showers or t-storms by afternoon in the northwest part of the area.
High: 89 Wind: West~10
Tonight: Partly cloudy and a bit humid with an isolated storm or two possible.
Low: 65 Wind: Light SW
Tuesday (Independence Day): Variable clouds and muggy with a 40% chance of spotty thunderstorms.
High: 89 Wind: SW 10-15
Get ready for some very warm weather for today and tomorrow. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. It won't be too humid for today, but you will feel more mugginess tonight and tomorrow. Winds will be out of the west at around 10 mph today and then shift to the southwest tomorrow.
A cold front moving in from the west will be close enough to Northcentral Wisconsin today that a few scattered storms will form west and northwest of Marathon County later this afternoon. A couple of those thunderstorms might persist overnight tonight and move closer to central Wisconsin.
During the day on Tuesday some spotty showers or storms could pop up as the cold front gets closer, however, the highest chance of rain and storms will be Tuesday night through about midday Wednesday. If you happen to get hit by a thunderstorm over the next couple of days, over an inch of rain is possible. Most areas should get at least some beneficial rain, however, the spots that have the heavier downpours might not be too widespread.
After the front moves through, it will be quite pleasant. It might still feel a little muggy on Wednesday but the temperatures will be cooler – in the mid to upper 70s. It will be less humid with a good amount of sunshine for Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the 75 to 80 range during this time frame.
Over the weekend another cold front will approach from the west. This could bring a few thunderstorms late Saturday into Sunday. Highs will be a little warmer, reaching the low 80s.
Have a pleasant Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 3-July-2023
On this date in weather history: 1966 - The northeastern U.S. was in the midst of a sweltering heat wave. The temperature at Philadelphia reached 104 degrees. Afternoon highs of 102 degrees at Hartford CT, 105 degrees at Allentown PA, and 107 degrees at LaGuardia Airport in New York City established all-time records for those two locations. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)