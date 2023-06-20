Warm and sunny weather for mid-week

If you like sunny and warm weather, you are in luck for the rest of the work week. If you are hoping for rain, you will have to wait until later in the weekend.
Today: Sunny and warm.
High: 85 Wind: East-Southeast 5 to 15
Tonight: Clear and pleasant.
Low: 57 Wind: East around 5
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and quite warm.
High: 88 Wind: SE around 10
Temperatures today will be similar to yesterday, with highs in the mid 80s. The difference today is that there will hardly be any clouds in the sky. Winds will be out of the east-southeast at 5 to 15 mph.
From Wednesday through Friday, we will have mostly sunny conditions with highs in the upper 80s on Wednesday and then around 90 on Thursday and Friday.
The first hint of rain or thunderstorms will come later Friday in far northwestern parts of the area. This activity is associated with a low pressure system and cold front that will move through the Midwest from Saturday through Monday. Rain chances in Northcentral Wisconsin will increase to about 30 percent Saturday evening and then up to around 40 percent on Sunday before dropping to 20 percent Monday morning. There will be thunderstorm activity, but it is too early to say if any storms will be severe.
Highs will be around 90 on Saturday and it will be a bit more humid. With more clouds and rain chances on Sunday, it will be cooler with highs around 80. The more seasonal trend will continue on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Have a pleasant Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 20-June-2023
On this date in weather history: 1921 - Circle, MT, received 11.5 inches of rain in 24 hours, a record for the state. The town of Circle received a total of 16.79 inches of rain that month to establish a rainfall record for any town in Montana for any month of the year. (The Weather Channel)