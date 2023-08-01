Warm but not too hot for mid-week

A fairly dry weather pattern will persist for the rest of the week but it will not be too hot. The next chance of more widespread and heavy rain will come late in the weekend.
Today: Sunny to partly cloudy and a little warmer.
High: 83 Wind: South-Southwest 5-10
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers late.
Low: 63 Wind: South around 5
Wednesday: More humid with a mix of sun and clouds and a 30% chance of scattered thunderstorms.
High: 85 Wind: SW 10-15
Today will be another enjoyable Summer day with temperatures just a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday. Highs will reach the 80 to 85 range with winds out of the south-southwest around 5 to 10 mph. Skies will turn partly cloudy and will probably be a bit hazy again.
A cold front will approach from the north tonight and Wednesday but it will stall over northern Wisconsin. Because of this, we will not see much cool air move in with the front. High temps will climb into the mid 80s for Wednesday and again on Thursday. It will also be a little more humid.
With the cold front stalled in our vicinity, there will be a chance of widely scattered showers and storms, beginning later tonight and continuing on Wednesday. An isolated storm could pop up again on Thursday before we see more dry weather develop for Friday and Saturday. Along with the drier weather late in the week, we will have partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s on Friday and Saturday.
A low pressure system moving in from the west on Sunday will bring increasing clouds and rain chances. The storm system could linger over our area on Monday, once again keeping a good chance of rain in the area. Along with the rain chance, we will have plenty of clouds and cooler temps. Highs will be in the upper 70s Sunday and in the mid to upper 70s Monday.
Have a pleasant Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 1-August-2023
On this date in weather history: 1986 - A powerful thunderstorm produced 100 mph winds and large hail in eastern Kansas and southwestern Missouri causing 71 million dollars damage, and injuring nineteen persons. It was one of the worst thunderstorms of record for Kansas. Crops were mowed to the ground in places and roofs blown off buildings along its path, 150 miles long and 30 miles wide, from near Abilene to southeast of Pittsburg. (The Weather Channel)