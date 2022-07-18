Warm for most of this week

The dog days of Summer continue. Most of the days in the outlook will be warm and a bit humid. Storm chances will be here and there, not too widespread.
Today: Mostly sunny, muggy, and warmer yet. An isolated storm or two possible in the far north (north of Highway 8).
High: 90 Wind: West to SW around 10
Tonight: An isolated storm possible in the far north, otherwise, partly cloudy and sultry.
Low: 70 Wind: SW 5-10
Tuesday: Breezy, warm, and humid with a 60% chance of storms toward evening.
High: 89 Wind: SW 10-20
Today will be a little warmer than yesterday with most locations seeing high temps in the upper 80s to around 90. It will be humid with a west to southwest wind around 10 mph. There will be scattered clouds at times but not much threat of precipitation. A few isolated storms could drift into the far north this morning and a couple of storms could fire-up again in the far north (North of Highway 8) this evening.
Very warm conditions will continue on Tuesday with highs near 90. A cold front moving in from the northwest late in the day will produce a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms and a couple of those might be on the strong side. After the front moves through we will have one slightly cooler day with a nice breeze and lower humidity on Wednesday. There still might be a spotty shower or two, but overall, it will be a decent day with highs in the low 80s.
From Thursday through Sunday we will be back in the dog days of Summer with not too much wind, a bit higher humidity and highs in the mid 80s. There is only a slight chance of an isolated storm Thursday evening and then a 30% chance of rain and storms later Saturday. If the storms form on Saturday, the rainfall might be a little heavier and more widespread.
Have a good Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 18-July-2022
On this date in weather history:
1889 - A cloudburst in West Virginia along the small creeks in Wirt County, Jackson County and Wood County claimed twenty lives. Rockport, WV, reported nineteen inches of rain in two hours and ten minutes that Thursday evening. Tygart Creek rose 22 feet in one hour, and villages were swept away on Tygart, Slate, Tucker, and Sandy Creeks. (The Weather Channel)