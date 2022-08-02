Warm Summer weather returns

You will probably need the air conditioner a little more over the next couple of days and temperatures will remain above normal into the weekend, but not every day will be “hot”.
Today: Sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, and warmer with a slight chance of a thunderstorm, mainly north of Marathon county.
High: 86 Wind: South 10-20
Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy and muggy with a good chance of thunderstorms, especially around Wausau or farther north.
Low: 71 Wind: South 10-15
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and muggy during the morning with a few scattered showers or thundershowers. Breezy and less humid later.
High: 88 Wind: SW 10-20, becoming NW late
We will start out with sunny skies today then some scattered clouds will develop and there is a slight chance of a shower or storm, mainly north of Marathon county. Highs will be in the 80s and it will turn more humid later in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the south at 10 to 20 mph.
A low pressure system passing north of our area tonight will bring a warm front through and this will create a little higher chance of storms. The most likely location for thunderstorm activity will be in the Northwoods, but there is a small chance of storms in central Wisconsin as well. A few of the storms might produce some hail or high wind – mainly after midnight. It will be muggy overnight with lows in the 70s.
Muggy weather and cloudy skies will be around the area Wednesday morning. A cold front moving in from the northwest will generate a chance of scattered showers and rumbles of thunder through about midday. The clouds should decrease later in the day as the wind turns to the northwest and the humidity begins to drop. It will be a warm day with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Thursday will be a lot nicer with sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. It will be a perfect early August day. Friday will have a lot of sunshine as well and it will be warmer with highs in the 80s. Saturday will be the hottest day with the mercury rising up to around 90.
Another cold front drifting in from the northwest later Saturday afternoon and evening will produce a chance of thunderstorms which could linger into early Sunday, then the weather will cool down a little. Highs on Sunday and Monday should be in the low 80s.
Have a good Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 2-August-2022
On this date in weather history: 1975 - Record heat gripped New England. Highs of 104 degrees at Providence, RI, and 107 degrees at Chester and New Bedford, MA, established state records. The heat along the coast of Maine was unprecedented, with afternoon highs of 101 degrees at Bar Harbor and 104 degrees at Jonesboro. (The Weather Channel)