Warm today with storms this evening, then a cooler trend

The weather pattern is shifting a bit. We will have a bit cooler trend after today with multiple small rain chances.
Today: Sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, and very warm. A few storms by late afternoon in the Northwoods.
High: 88 Wind: SW 15-25
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely during the evening, tapering off after midnight. Partly cloudy later.
Low: 57 Wind: Becoming North around 10
Tuesday: Partly or mostly sunny and cooler.
High: 77 Wind: North-Northwest around 10
Today will be the warmest day of the forecast period with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 in central areas. It will be slightly cooler in the Northwoods, remaining in the 80 to 85 range. The day will be a bit breezy with winds out of the southwest at 15 to 25 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny during the morning then scattered clouds will develop during the afternoon as a strong cold front approaches from the north. This front will produce scattered storms in the North by late afternoon. During the evening the storms will move into central and southern parts of the area. There is even a chance of a few stronger storms with hail or high wind.
Tomorrow will be much cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70s under partly or mostly sunny skies. It will be the one day this week without at least a small chance of rain. On Wednesday the chance of rain is mainly during the morning and south of Wausau. On Thursday and Friday, it looks like some spotty showers and storms will form in the afternoon and evening. There is only a slight chance of a shower or storm on Saturday, then the chance rises back up to 30 percent on Sunday. There will be some off-and-on storms later this week but the odds of widespread severe weather are low.
Temperatures will likely be the coolest on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s. The mercury should top out in the upper 70s on Thursday and then around 80 from Friday through Sunday.
Have a pleasant Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 10-July-2023
On this date in weather history: 1926 - A lightning bolt struck an ammunition magazine in northern New Jersey, and a big red ball of fire leaped into the air triggering a series of explosions. All buildings within a half mile radius were destroyed, and debris fell as far as twenty-two miles away. Sixteen persons were killed, and property damage was seventy million dollars. (David Ludlum)