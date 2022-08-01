Warm Tuesday before a few storms

Warmer weather returns on Tuesday with a good deal of sunshine and breezy southerly winds along a warm front. The pleasant weather conditions will make for highs a few degrees above normal. Daytime hours will be nice but the rising heat and humidity has a good chance for thunderstorm development as we move into the overnight hours.
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy.
Low: 56 Wind: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer. Slim chance sprinkle.
High: 86 Wind: South 10-20
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy and humid with a 60% chance of thunderstorms
Low: 70
Wednesday : Muggy in the morning with a 60% chance of showers and storms, then decreasing clouds in the afternoon.
High: 88
Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid.
High: 81
After the nice weather on Tuesday, we are tracking a chance of thunderstorms after 10 PM Most of the activity will be isolated to the Northwoods but there is a good chance of gusty winds and hail. A level 2 (slight) risk for severe weather has been issued Tuesday night for Ashland, Iron, Price, Vilas, and Oneida counties. All counties above Marathon are in a level 1 risk. While most people will be indoors already, make sure if a severe storm does form to stay away from any windows and in a secure area. Storms will continue into the early AM hours of Wednesday.
After the rain Wednesday morning, Wednesday afternoon should be nicer with partial clearing. If you are planning to be outdoors, try to wear something light and bright as highs will be in the upper 80s. Humidity will likely cause the heat index to hit 90. The one saving grace on Wednesday will be a breeze from the southwest which will help alleviate some of the heat.
Thursday and Friday will both be wonderful with sunny skies and warm weather. Thursday will be a seasonal day with highs in the low 80s, though Friday will hit the upper 80s. Take advantage of the wonderful summer weather.
Saturday will continue to rise in temperature with a high near 90 degrees. Another great day to spend outdoors. However, if you are out on Saturday, keep your eyes on the radar as there is a good chance of storms late. The rain and storms could continue into Sunday morning. Saturday and Sunday will have more clouds than sun but there should be nice moments for most of each day. Sunday will be cooler in the low 80s.
Have a wonderful week ahead! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1988 - Two dozen cities in the Upper Midwest reported record high temperatures for the date, including La Crosse WI with a reading of 105 degrees. Highs of 103 degrees at Milwaukee, WI, and South Bend, IN, were records for the month of August. (The National Weather Summary)