Warm up on the way

It will remain chilly for the rest of tonight, but a large warmup is on the way. Tomorrow will remain a few degrees cooler than normal, but likely reach the mid 40s. As we head into the weekend, however, we will jump unto the 50s and 60s, and we have a good shot to hit the 70s next week.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly with a few flurries possible.
Low: 21 Wind: Variable 5-10
Friday: A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of light snow and rain toward evening.
High: 43 Wind: SE 5-10
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of snow or a wintry mix. A few inches accumulation possible.
Low: 30
Saturday: A 60% chance of light snow and rain in the morning, then a bit of sun later in the afternoon.
High: 48
Easter (Sunday): Partly cloudy in the morning, then increasing clouds and mild with a small chance of rain showers toward evening.
High: 60
The wind will be with us once again for today. It will not be quite as gusty as yesterday but you will still need to hold on to your hat. It will be out of the west at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. It will be a chilly wind as well as high temps will only top out in the mid to upper 30s in the northern half of the area where it will remain more cloudy. In addition to the clouds, there will be few flurries or light snow showers flying in the far north, mainly north of Highway 8. South of Wausau there will be more sun and high temps should reach the 40s.
A warm front will move into out area on Friday and this will bring variable clouds and slightly warmer temperatures. Highs should be in the low to mid 40s tomorrow. This front will also be the focus for some snow or a wintry mix of precipitation toward evening on Friday. This wintry weather could last into Saturday morning. This will be a thin band of precipitation that could produce a few inches accumulation. Right now it looks like the Highway 29 corridor (including Wausau and Marathon County) has the highest chance of the snow. By Saturday afternoon there should be a few peeks of sun with highs in the upper 40s.
Easter Sunday is looking warmer with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. We should have some sun in the morning, then increasing clouds with a chance of a few light showers toward evening.
The warmer weather will continue into next week with highs in the low to mid 60s on Monday, around 70 on Tuesday, and in the low 70s Wednesday. In addition, we could have more sun than clouds and not too much wind. It will be some enjoyable warmer weather.
Have a great day! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1990 - Snow developed in the northeastern U.S. for the second time in the month. In Virginia, a heavy wet snow blanketed northern and central sections of the Shenandoah Valley, and eastern foothills, with up to 12 inches reported around Harrisonburg. Heavy snow also blanketed the high elevations of West Virginia, with 10 inches reported at Snowshoe. An inch of snow at Syracuse NY raised their total for the winter season to a record-tying 161.3 inches. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)