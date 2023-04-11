Warm weather continues

It will feel more like Summer than Spring through the middle of the work week. Be sure to enjoy it because cooler and wet weather will develop over the weekend.
Today: Partly sunny, breezy and warm.
High: 74 Wind: West-Southwest 10-20
Tonight: Clearing, breezy, and mild.
Low: 54 Wind: SW 15-25
Wednesday: Sunny and blustery. Record warmth likely.
High: 80 Wind: SW 15-25
Warm and sunny weather will continue for the next few days. The main concern is the fire danger as the snow melts and the wind remains a factor. We will have blustery southwest winds for the next few days. Don't burn anything until we get some rain.
Winds will be out of the west-southwest at 10 to 20 mph today and out of the southwest at 15 to 25 mph tomorrow. There will be more clouds in the sky today but we will still see some hazy sun. High temps should be in the low to mid 70s like yesterday.
Sunny skies, breezy conditions, and warm temps will develop for Wednesday and Thursday. On both days, high temps will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, which could break some record high temps in the area. It will feel a lot like Summer, just without the humidity.
Friday will be well above normal as well with a few more clouds moving in. The mercury should top out in the mid 70s and it will be breezy.
A low pressure system developing over Wisconsin on Saturday will produce a good chance of rain, cloudy skies, and cooler weather. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. The weather system will then bring in much cooler air for Sunday. It will be cool enough that a few of the rain showers might turn into snow showers. Highs will be in the 40s on Sunday and it will be windy. Highs will be in the 40s again on Monday, then the conditions will turn a little milder for the middle of next week.
Have a nice Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 11-April-2023
On this date in weather history: 1965 - Severe thunderstorms in the Upper Midwest spawned fifty-one tornadoes killing 256 persons and causing more than 200 million dollars damage. Indiana, Ohio and Michigan were hardest hit in the "Palm Sunday Tornado Outbreak". (David Ludlum)