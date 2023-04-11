Warm weather continues

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Lincoln and Marathon
Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wolf River at New London affecting Outagamie, Winnebago and
Waupaca Counties.

Wolf River near Shiocton affecting Outagamie, Waupaca and Shawano
Counties.

For the Wisconsin River...including Otter Rapids-Eagle River,
Rainbow Reservoir, Rhinelander, Alice Lake Reservoir, Tomahawk Dam,
Hat Rapids Dam, Grandfather Dam, Merrill, Alexander Reservoir,
Wausau, Rothschild, Dubay Reservoir, Whiting Dam, Stevens Point,
Wisconsin Rapids, Biron Reservoir...Minor flooding is forecast.
For the Lower Wolf River...including Shiocton, New London, Lake
Poygan...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO LATE SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening to late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Several feet of water may be covering area
parks and lowland in Merrill. Floodwaters reach the base of the
river gauging station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 9.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow evening to a crest of 13.0 feet early Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.0 feet on 04/02/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Warm weather continues

reyrh

It will feel more like Summer than Spring through the middle of the work week. Be sure to enjoy it because cooler and wet weather will develop over the weekend. 

Today: Partly sunny, breezy and warm.

High: 74 Wind: West-Southwest 10-20

Tonight: Clearing, breezy, and mild.

Low: 54 Wind: SW 15-25

Wednesday: Sunny and blustery. Record warmth likely.

High: 80 Wind: SW 15-25

Warm and sunny weather will continue for the next few days. The main concern is the fire danger as the snow melts and the wind remains a factor. We will have blustery southwest winds for the next few days. Don't burn anything until we get some rain.

Winds will be out of the west-southwest at 10 to 20 mph today and out of the southwest at 15 to 25 mph tomorrow. There will be more clouds in the sky today but we will still see some hazy sun. High temps should be in the low to mid 70s like yesterday.

Sunny skies, breezy conditions, and warm temps will develop for Wednesday and Thursday. On both days, high temps will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, which could break some record high temps in the area. It will feel a lot like Summer, just without the humidity.

Friday will be well above normal as well with a few more clouds moving in. The mercury should top out in the mid 70s and it will be breezy.

A low pressure system developing over Wisconsin on Saturday will produce a good chance of rain, cloudy skies, and cooler weather. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. The weather system will then bring in much cooler air for Sunday. It will be cool enough that a few of the rain showers might turn into snow showers. Highs will be in the 40s on Sunday and it will be windy. Highs will be in the 40s again on Monday, then the conditions will turn a little milder for the middle of next week.

Have a nice Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 11-April-2023

On this date in weather history: 1965 - Severe thunderstorms in the Upper Midwest spawned fifty-one tornadoes killing 256 persons and causing more than 200 million dollars damage. Indiana, Ohio and Michigan were hardest hit in the "Palm Sunday Tornado Outbreak". (David Ludlum)

