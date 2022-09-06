Warmer for mid-week

A little Summer-like weather is on the way for the middle of the work week. Unfortunately, there might be a bit of rain over the weekend.
Today: A few clouds early, then plenty of sun and a bit warmer.
High: 77 Wind: Variable around 5
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and not as cool.
Low: 56 Wind: Light NW
Wednesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and warm.
High: 83 Wind: NW 5-10
Today will be a lot like the last couple of days, just a bit warmer. There will be some scattered fog and low clouds early, then a lot of sunshine should develop. Winds will be light and variable and high temps will be in the mid 70s. Conditions will be warmer for Wednesday and Thursday with continued mostly sunny skies. Highs will top out in the low 80s on Wednesday and in the low to mid 80s on Thursday. The wind will become a bit breezy out of the south on Thursday as well.
The weather will be a bit humid and warm on Friday as the clouds increase ahead of a slow-moving cold front. Highs should be in the low to mid 80s. The cold front could spark a few thunderstorms in the far north toward evening. This cold front will then settle over central Wisconsin on Saturday, producing a 50 percent chance of scattered showers and storms.
The front will eventually be absorbed into an upper-level low pressure system developing over Illinois late in the weekend. This system will be close enough to our area to generate another chance of scattered rain on Sunday and Monday, although the highest chance on those days will be in the southern half of the area. With more clouds and rain, temperatures will be cooling down. Highs on Saturday will only rise into the low 70s. On Sunday the mercury will top out in the upper 60s to around 70.
Have a good Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 6-September-2022
On this date in weather history:
1929 - Iowa's earliest snow of record occurred as a few flakes were noted at 9 AM at Alton. (The Weather Channel)