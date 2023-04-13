Warmer weather continues for a little while yet

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Marathon and Lincoln
Counties.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Thursday morning.

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Several feet of water may be covering area
parks and lowland in Merrill. Floodwaters reach the base of the
river gauging station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 11.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 11.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.8
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.7 feet on 04/06/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Wausau, Rothschild...Minor
flooding is forecast.

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Rothschild.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, A public boat landing on the west side of
the river is covered with water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 25.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 25.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.1
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 25.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
26.0 feet on 10/13/1986.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Big Rib River at Rib Falls affecting Marathon County.

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Big Rib River at Rib Falls.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding affects are mainly lowland areas
downstream of Rib Falls toward Marathon City.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 10.1 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
9.9 feet on 04/19/1996.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Wausau, Rothschild...Minor
flooding is forecast.

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1169.0 feet, Up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an
apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC
Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes
along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:10 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 1168.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:10 PM CDT Wednesday was 1168.8 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
1168.8 feet on 05/19/2017.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED AGAIN TODAY...

Temperatures in the lower 80s, relative humidities of 25 to 30
percent and southwest winds gusting to around 25 mph will result
in near-critical fire weather conditions across mainly the
southern parts of Marathon and Shawano counties late this morning
and afternoon.

Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildfire. Campfires, outdoor grills,
smoking materials, chainsaws, and all-terrain vehicles all have
the potential to throw a spark and ignite a wildfire. Debris
burning should not be attempted.

Warmer weather continues for a little while yet

  • Updated
  • 0
Weather

More record warmth is likely today and above normal temps will continue through Saturday. Later in the weekend, it might seem a little more like Winter again. 

Today: Sunny and warm with record highs likely again.

High: 82 Wind: SW 10-18

Tonight: Mainly clear and mild

Low: 54 Wind: South 10-15

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Continued Summer-like.

High: 79 Wind: South 10-20

It was just about a week ago when we had our first 50 degree day of the year and now it is feeling like Summer all-of-a-sudden. Record high temps are likely once again for today as we will have continued sunny skies and southwest winds of 10 to 18 mph. Highs should reach the upper 70s to low 80s. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for high fire danger from 11 am to 8 pm for Clark, Wood, Portage, Waupaca, Jackson, Juneau, Adams, and Waushara counties. Don't do any outdoor burning.

The wind will be a little stronger again out of the south tomorrow and that will keep temperatures very Summer-like. Highs should reach the upper 70s and we should have a good amount of sun.

The clouds will increase Saturday morning and eventually, some rain will develop around midday as a strong low pressure system develops in the Midwest. Even with more clouds, the south wind will keep temperatures mild. Expect highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. The storm system will then swirl around the Great Lakes region of the country on Sunday and Monday. The wind direction will change to the northwest and it will cool down quite a bit. You will need your jacket again late in the weekend. Highs will be in the 40s on Sunday and Monday.

In addition, there will be some scattered rain showers on Sunday which will likely change to snow showers Sunday evening. There might even be a few inches of accumulation Sunday night into Monday morning. It is a little too early to say which spots might get the most snow, but we will update you over the next couple of days.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, we should have partly cloudy skies and more seasonal weather. Highs should hit the mid 50s on Tuesday and top out around 60 on Wednesday.

Have a nice Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 13-April-2023

On this date in weather history: 1955 - The town of Axis, AL, was deluged with 20.33 inches of rain in 24 hours establishing a state record. (The Weather Channel)

Tags

