Warmer weather continues for a little while yet

More record warmth is likely today and above normal temps will continue through Saturday. Later in the weekend, it might seem a little more like Winter again.
Today: Sunny and warm with record highs likely again.
High: 82 Wind: SW 10-18
Tonight: Mainly clear and mild
Low: 54 Wind: South 10-15
Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Continued Summer-like.
High: 79 Wind: South 10-20
It was just about a week ago when we had our first 50 degree day of the year and now it is feeling like Summer all-of-a-sudden. Record high temps are likely once again for today as we will have continued sunny skies and southwest winds of 10 to 18 mph. Highs should reach the upper 70s to low 80s. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for high fire danger from 11 am to 8 pm for Clark, Wood, Portage, Waupaca, Jackson, Juneau, Adams, and Waushara counties. Don't do any outdoor burning.
The wind will be a little stronger again out of the south tomorrow and that will keep temperatures very Summer-like. Highs should reach the upper 70s and we should have a good amount of sun.
The clouds will increase Saturday morning and eventually, some rain will develop around midday as a strong low pressure system develops in the Midwest. Even with more clouds, the south wind will keep temperatures mild. Expect highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. The storm system will then swirl around the Great Lakes region of the country on Sunday and Monday. The wind direction will change to the northwest and it will cool down quite a bit. You will need your jacket again late in the weekend. Highs will be in the 40s on Sunday and Monday.
In addition, there will be some scattered rain showers on Sunday which will likely change to snow showers Sunday evening. There might even be a few inches of accumulation Sunday night into Monday morning. It is a little too early to say which spots might get the most snow, but we will update you over the next couple of days.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, we should have partly cloudy skies and more seasonal weather. Highs should hit the mid 50s on Tuesday and top out around 60 on Wednesday.
Have a nice Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 13-April-2023
On this date in weather history: 1955 - The town of Axis, AL, was deluged with 20.33 inches of rain in 24 hours establishing a state record. (The Weather Channel)