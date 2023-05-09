Warmer weather with spotty rain through mid week

Warmer weather is developing and we will have more sun over the next few days. The weather will not be completely dry though. Some scattered rain is possible at times.
Today: Scattered fog early, then a mix of sun and clouds and a bit warmer. (an isolated shower or storm possible in the far north)
High: 71 Wind: Variable around 5
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers or isolated storms, mainly north of Marathon county.
Low: 51 Wind: South~5
Wednesday: A chance of rain and isolated storms in the Northwoods through midday, then a fair amount of sun and warmer yet..
High: 75 Wind: South-Southwest 10-15
Today is one of the days with too high of a rain chance. It looks like some spotty showers or isolated storms could drift through the far north – north of Highway 70. Otherwise, we will have a little patchy fog early, then a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be variable around 5 mph.
A weak trough of low pressure moving in from the west will create a 30% chance of scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms tonight into Wednesday morning, mainly for areas north of Marathon County. There will be a fair amount of sun in the afternoon and highs should reach the mid 70s. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Most areas should be dry by then, but there is still a slight chance a shower or storm could pop-up during the afternoon.
A stronger low pressure system will approach from the west on Friday and it will stick around the Great Lakes region of the country for most of the weekend. As of now, the chance of rain will increase to 30 percent later Friday, up to 40 percent on Saturday, and as high as 50 percent on Sunday morning. The clouds will increase on Friday and then more clouds than sun are likely for most of the weekend, with perhaps a bit more sun again later Sunday afternoon.
Temperatures will still be warm on Friday, in the 70s, then cool off for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 60s and then drop into the low 60s for Sunday.
Have a pleasant Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 9-May-2023
On this date in weather history: 1966 - Record snows fell in the northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania, including 3.1 inches at Pittsburgh PA and 5.4 inches at Youngstown OH. Snow also extended across parts of New York State, with eight inches reported in the southern Adirondacks. (The Weather Channel)