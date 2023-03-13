Warming up by mid-week

The big snow is over and the next storm will not develop until later in the week. It will be warming up a bit, so the next time around we might have more rain than snow.
Today: A few flurries early with mostly cloudy skies. Colder with a few breaks of sun at times in the afternoon.
High: 28 Wind: North 10-18
Tonight: A few scattered clouds and cold.
Low: 6 Wind: North-Northwest 5-10
Tuesday: Partly or mostly sunny and a bit milder.
High: 33 Wind: Variable around 5
You can expect a few flurries early on today with mostly cloudy and breezy conditions. A few breaks of sun are likely later this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 20s, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. North winds will range from 10 to 18 mph.
With a bit more clearing tonight, low temps will likely drop into the single digits. Otherwise, Tuesday will be a little brighter and a little milder with highs in the low to mid 30s. The warm-up will continue on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 40s. The clouds will start to increase as well with an approaching storm.
The next large low pressure system to develop in the Midwest will occur on Thursday. At this point, temperatures look warm enough for mainly rain on Thursday. With a half inch or more of rain, there will likely be some minor flooding, especially on city streets. The rain will mix with and change over to snow Thursday night into Friday. There might be a few inches of accumulation in the Northwoods on Friday into Saturday as it turns windy and colder as well. Lighter snow amounts will be found in central Wisconsin. After highs in the low 40s on Thursday, the mercury will only reach the low 30s on Friday, and remain in the 20s on Saturday.
More sun should break out once again on Sunday as the temperatures begin to warm up. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s to round out the weekend.
Have a nice Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 13-March-2023
On this date in weather history: 1951 - The state of Iowa experienced a record snowstorm. The storm buried Iowa City under 27 inches of snow. (David Ludlum)