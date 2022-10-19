Warming up each day through the weekend

The days will gradually turn warmer through the rest of the week. Sunday will be the warmest before another cold front moves in and brings a chance of rain and cooler temps.
Today: Breezy and cool with a mix of sun and clouds.
High: 46 Wind: Northwest 10-20
Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly
Low: 29 Wind: West 5-10
Thursday: Sunny to partly cloudy and a bit nicer with less wind.
High: 52 Wind: NW to West 5-15
Today will be a little better than yesterday with just a bit less wind and temperatures about a degree or two warmer. We will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 40s and winds out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow will be better yet with less wind, more sun, and highs in the low 50s.
Temps will rise above normal on Friday and stay that way through the weekend. The mercury should hit the low to mid 60s on Friday and Saturday, then get close to 70 on Sunday. Skies should be fairly sunny on Friday and Saturday, then the clouds will increase during the day on Sunday.
A cold front will approach the area from the west on Sunday night and cross Wisconsin on Monday. This will bring a good chance of rain and maybe a few thundershowers. The rain should taper off Monday afternoon, but a slight chance of showers will persist into Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be around 60 yet on Monday, but then fall into the lower 50s for Tuesday and upper 40s for Wednesday. The wind will also be quite blustery on Sunday and Monday
Have a good Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 19-October-2022
On this date in weather history: 1984 - Thunderstorms deluged the town of Odem, TX (located 15 miles northwest of Corpus Christi) with 25 inches of rain in just three and a half hours. Most businesses in Odem were flooded, as were 1000 homes in nearby Sinton. (The Weather Channel)