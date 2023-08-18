Warming up over the weekend

One more comfortable day then a warm spell will develop through the weekend into early next week. Conditions should be good for outdoor activities as the rain chances are quite low.
Today: A few high clouds drifting through, otherwise, plenty of sun and seasonal.
High: 78 Wind: NW around 5, becoming SW around 10
Tonight: Mainly clear and not as cool.
Low: 60 Wind: South 10-15
Saturday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and warm. Turning more humid in the afternoon with a slight chance of an isolated storm.
High: 88 Wind: South-Southwest 10-20
A few high clouds will drift through the sky today, otherwise, it will be fairly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The humidity will remain low and winds will slowly shift to the southwest at around 10 mph this afternoon.
The south to southwest wind will continue overnight and into tomorrow and this will boost temps a bit more. Highs on Saturday will reach the upper 80s and it will turn more humid in the afternoon. Some scattered clouds will be in the sky on Saturday and there is a slight chance an isolated storm could pop up during the afternoon.
The wind will shift back to the north for much of the area on Sunday and this will prevent the temperatures from rising farther. Highs will once again be in the upper 80s in central Wisconsin. Temps will be quite a bit cooler in the Northwoods, only reaching the low 80s, while in the far south, it might be in the low 90s.
We will see intervals of clouds and sun on Sunday and a similar situation will persist through much of next week. No major storm systems will move through the Midwest and change much. Right now, it looks like a slight chance of storms will develop on Monday and Thursday. It will remain warm with highs in the 80s. If there is one day when the temperature could pop up into the low 90s, it would be Wednesday.
Have a pleasant Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 18-August-2023
On this date in weather history: 1925 - During the late morning hours a severe hailstorm struck southeastern Iowa completely destroying crops along a path six to ten miles wide and 75 miles long. The hail also injured and killed poultry and livestock, and caused a total of 2.5 million dollars damage. The hailstorm flattened fields of corn to such an extent that many had to leave their farms in search of other work. It was one of the worst hailstorms of record for the nation. (The Weather Channel)