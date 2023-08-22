Warming up today then hot for tomorrow

Some storms will be in the area early today, otherwise, the main theme in the forecast is hot weather. Thankfully it will cool down late this week and into the weekend.
Today: Showers and thunderstorms in the Northwoods (mainly north of Wausau) through late morning, then turning more sunny and humid later in the afternoon.
High: 83 Wind: SE 10-15
Tonight: Passing clouds, warm, and humid. A slight chance of thunderstorms far northeast of Marathon county.
Low: 67 Wind: SE around 10
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and sultry.
High: 94 Wind: SW 10-15 to NW late
For today, there will be some showers and thunderstorms in the northern part of the area, mainly north and northeast of Marathon County. This activity should last through late morning, then it will turn sunny and more humid later in the afternoon. Areas to the northeast of Marathon County where there is some rain and cloud cover this morning will have highs in the mid to upper 70s for today. Farther south and west in the area, highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow is when it will be quite sultry around the area. There will be plenty of sun, it will be muggy, and highs will reach the upper 80s in the Northwoods, low to mid 90s around central Wisconsin, and get close to 100 in the south. Because of this, an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued for Clark, Jackson, Juneau, Adams, Wood, Portage, and Waushara counties. A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Price, Taylor, Marathon, Shawano, and Waupaca counties. The weather will still be quite warm and humid on Thursday, but not as warm as Wednesday. Highs on Thursday will only reach the low 80s in the north to low 90s in the south.
Friday will be a bit cooler yet with highs in the low 80s and a cold front moving in from the north will produce a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms from midday into the evening.
The weekend will be quite comfortable with just some scattered clouds passing through at times. Highs will be in the 70s on Saturday and Sunday. The weather should remain dry early next week and it will turn a little warmer once again.
Have a pleasant Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 22-August-2023
On this date in weather history: 1992 - Hurricane Andrew makes landfall in Southern Florida as a Category 5 storm with wind guests estimated in excess of 175 m.p.h. Estimated damages exceeded $20 billion, more than 60 people were killed and approximately 2 million people were evacuated from their homes. (University of Illinois WW2010)