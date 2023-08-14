Wet and cool today, then better weather

It will feel a lot like Fall once again for today. Be prepared for damp and cool conditions during the morning. Summer is not over though. Some warmer days will develop later in the week.
Today: Cloudy, breezy, and cool with a steady rain through the morning. Rain will taper off during the afternoon, except for areas south of Marathon county.
High: 65 Wind: NE 10-18
Tonight: Gradual clearing and cool.
Low: 49 Wind: North 5-10
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant.
High: 78 Wind: Becoming West 10-15
A low pressure system moving in from the west will bring rain to the area this morning. The heaviest and most steady rain will be around Wausau and farther south. North of Highway 8, there will not be much rain. Light rain and drizzle will likely hang on through the afternoon for locations south of Marathon County. High temps will reach the upper 60s in the Northwoods and it will be a bit cooler farther south – in the low to mid 60s through the day. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10 to 18 mph.
The clouds will clear out later tonight and it looks like beautiful weather will develop on Tuesday. We should have plenty of sun with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday will be windy and warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
A cold front crossing our area Wednesday night will produce a chance of scattered thunderstorms and it will also cool things down a bit for Thursday. We should have a good amount of sun on Thursday with highs in the 70s.
It will be sunny and warmer for Friday with highs in the low 80s, then it will turn a bit hot for the weekend. We will likely have just a few scattered clouds on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 90s.
Have a pleasant Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 14-August-2023
On this date in weather history: 1936 - Temperatures across much of eastern Kansas soared above 110 degrees. Kansas City MO hit an all-time record high of 113 degrees. It was one of sixteen consecutive days of 100 degree heat for Kansas City. During that summer there were a record 53 days of 100 degree heat, and during the three summer months Kansas City received just 1.12 inches of rain. (The Kansas City Weather Almanac)