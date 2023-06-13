Wet today, then warmer weather

Rain will be in parts of the area for today, then it looks like the rain chances will become much less for the rest of the week. Temperatures will warm up as well.
Today: Cloudy, breezy, and cool, with periodic light rain.
High: 66 Wind: NW 15-25
Tonight: Decreasing clouds
Low: 52 Wind: North around 5
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer with a 30% chance of spotty storms late in the afternoon.
High: 83 Wind: North around 10
Off-and-on rain will be moving through Northcentral Wisconsin today. The heaviest and most steady rain will be around the I-39/51 corridor and farther to the east. A quarter to half an inch is possible in some locations. Farther west will be a bit drier and a little warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Farther east, the mercury will only rise into the lower and middle 60s. Winds will be a bit gusty like yesterday, out of the northwest at 15 to 25 mph. Skies will be grey for most of the day.
More sun will break out for tomorrow and it will be more summer-like with highs reaching the low 80s. A weak cold front moving in from the north will spark some widely scattered storms later in the afternoon. If you happen to get hit by a storm, there might be a quick downpour of a half inch, but most areas will be dry.
Nice Summer weather will be on the way for Thursday and Friday with plenty of sun and light winds. Highs should reach the mid to upper 70s on Thursday and linger around 80 on Friday.
The warmer trend will continue over the weekend with highs around 80 on Saturday, then rising into the low 80s on Sunday. Later Saturday into Sunday a weak trough of low pressure will move in from the west and try to produce a bit of rain or a few storms. Once again, the odds are not too high that there will be widespread or heavy rain, but a few spots might get wet.
Early next week will be warmer yet with highs in the 80s.
Have a pleasant Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 13-June-2023
On this date in weather history: 1984 - Severe thunderstorms struck Denver deluging the city with five inches of rain, leaving up to six feet of water in some places. Softball size hail smashed windshields and ripped through metal cars. Snow plows had to be called out. (The Weather Channel)