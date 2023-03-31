Wild Spring weather for today and tonight, then a calmer trend

It will be wet for today, then it will turn white later tonight. It might seem like Winter for a little bit to begin the weekend, but milder weather is not too far away.
Today: Cloudy with occasional rain. Thunderstorms likely south of Wausau later in the afternoon.
High: 41 Wind: East-Northeast 10-20
Tonight: Cloudy and turning windy with rain changing to snow. 4 to 8 inches possible around Marathon county. 8 to 15 inches possible in the Northwoods. Much less snow farther south.
Low: 27 Wind: NE to North 25-35, gusting to 45
Saturday: Very windy and cloudy early with scattered snow. Sunshine and less wind for the afternoon.
High: 36 Wind: North 25-35 early, becoming NW 5-10 late
Grey skies and damp weather will be the rule for today. Be sure to have an umbrella handy. A few thunderstorms will also develop later this afternoon in the southern half of the area. A couple of the storms might even produce some strong wind or hail. High temps will be in the upper 30s in the north and low 40s farther south. The rain is being produced by a large low pressure system that will cross Wisconsin tonight. As it makes its move the rain will change over to snow and it could be heavy at times. The heaviest snow will be in the Northwoods where 8 to 12 inches will be common. Up to 15 inches are possible in the northeast (places such as Goodman, Crandon, Wabeno, Lily). 4 to 8 inches could fall around Marathon county with much less snow farther south.
In addition to the snow, the north wind will be quite strong, gusting up to 45 mph through early Saturday morning. This might cause some power outages. The snow should end early Saturday morning. We will have more sun in the afternoon as the wind dies down. Highs will be in the 30s.
A warm front moving through our area on Sunday will generate a chance of light rain and snow from Wausau on north through about midday. Patches of sun will develop in the afternoon and it will be much warmer. Highs should reach the upper 40s. Monday will be fairly nice as well with variable clouds and highs in the upper 40s.
Another strong low pressure system will move into the Midwest later Tuesday and Wednesday. This means some rain for our area later Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday morning. The storm could also bring a few snow showers by Wednesday evening. Highs will only be around 40 on Tuesday and Wednesday, then drop into the upper 30s for Thursday.
Have a nice Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 31-March-2023
On this date in weather history: 1890 - Saint Louis, MO, received 20 inches of snow in 24 hours. It was the worst snowstorm of record for the St Louis area. (David Ludlum)