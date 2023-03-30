Wild Spring weather on the way for the next 2 days

A big storm is moving into the area and it means a lot of different weather over the next 48 hours. Be prepared for snow, rain, storms, and wind.
Today: Clouding up with snow likely by mid to late afternoon. 1 to 2 inches likely.
High: 42 Wind: South to SE 10-15
Tonight: Cloudy with periods of rain, mixing with sleet, snow, and freezing rain in the Northwoods. 2 to 4 inches accumulation in the north.
Low: 34 Wind: SE 10-20
Friday: Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.
High: 43 Wind: East 10-20
The clouds will increase today with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s and winds will be out of the south to southeast at 10 to 15 mph. Later this afternoon a warm front moving in out ahead of the big storms system will produce some light snow. Around 3 pm or later is when the snow will develop and 1 to 2 inches might accumulate around Marathon county and parts of central Wisconsin. The snow will continue moving northward into the evening when 2 to 4 inches will likely accumulate in the Northwoods. Overnight, there will continue to be a wintry mix with some freezing rain and snow in the North. Around central Wisconsin, it will be mainly rain overnight.
On Friday high temps will get close to 60 south of Stevens Point. Most areas will have highs in the upper 30s to low 40s again. Where it is warmer, there is a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. A couple of the storms in the far south might even produce some high wind or hail. Some minor flooding is possible on small streams as the rain moves through. The rain and storms Friday afternoon will change to thundersnow and thundersleet Friday evening into Friday night. It is at this point that the wind will also become strong. Snow could accumulate over a foot in the Northwoods Friday night into Saturday morning. Around Marathon county it could be 4 to 8 inches, with lesser amounts farther south. Be mindful that there could be some power outages with the high wind and heavy snow.
The snow should be over by mid-morning on Saturday. It will be windy in the morning, then the wind will lighten up and the skies should become sunny in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s.
A warmer trend will develop for Sunday and Monday with highs in the upper 40s. It will turn cooler again on Tuesday and Wednesday as another large low pressure system moves into the Midwest. Mostly rain is likely with this system during the middle of next week.
Have a nice Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 30-March-2023
On this date in weather history: 1987 - A storm spread heavy snow across the Ohio Valley and Lower Great Lakes Region. Cleveland OH received sixteen inches of snow in 24 hours, their second highest total of record. Winds gusting to 50 mph created 8 to 12 foot waves on Lake Huron. The storm also ushered unseasonably cold air into the south central and southeastern U.S., with nearly one hundred record lows reported in three days. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)