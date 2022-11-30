Windy and cold today then a bit milder

A cold wind is in the area today but it will not last too long. Temps will be milder by late in the work week but a couple more blasts of cold air are in the extended outlook.
Today: Mostly cloudy, windy, and cold with a few flurries.
High: 24 Wind: West 20-35
Tonight: Mainly clear and cold.
Low: 10 Wind: West-Northwest 15-25, diminishing to 10 mph
Thursday: Variable clouds and not as windy
High: 30 Wind: South 10-18
The temperatures will not be super cold today but it is a big change from yesterday. Highs will be about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. The main reason it will feel cold is the wind. It will blow out of the west at 20 to 35 mph. This will make it feel like the single digits outside. In addition, skies will be mostly cloudy for most of the day and there will be some flurries here and there.
The wind will die down for tomorrow and Friday and the temperatures will warm up. We will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s on Thursday and all the way up into the low 40s for Friday.
Enjoy the mild temps on Friday because another blast of cold air will move in on Saturday. The cold air will come in with a low pressure system that is tracking to our north. The weather system will produce a chance of snow mainly in the Northwoods Friday night into Saturday morning. There could be a couple of inches in spots and the lake effect snow areas might have several inches. Any snow should be light in central Wisconsin. Otherwise, Saturday will be a breezy and chilly day with a bit more sun breaking out in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 20s early, then fall into the low 20s by afternoon.
Sunday and Monday are looking quiet and seasonal at this point with highs climbing into the lower and middle 30s. The weather will likely turn colder again for Tuesday and Wednesday with a slight chance of snow showers.
Have a fun Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 30-November-2022
On this date in weather history: 1976 - MacLeod Harbor, AK, reported a precipitation total for November of 70.99 inches, which established a state record for any month of the year. (The National Weather Summary)