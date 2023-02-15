Windy and colder for a couple of days

A key aspect of the forecast you will notice over the next couple of days is the wind. It will be breezy and turning colder, but not much snow is on the way.
Today: Cloudy and windy with any light rain or snow showers ending in the morning.
High: 40 early, falling into the low 30s late Wind: SW 20-30 to NW
Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy and colder.
Low: 19 Wind: North 10-15
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chilly, and breezy with a chance of snow in the far south (well south and east of Marathon county).
High: 24 Wind: North 10-20
Any light rain and snow showers in the area will be tapering off during the morning hours today. The wind will shift to the northwest and become rather gusty at 20 to 30 mph. This stiff wind will also cool things down. Under mostly cloudy skies this afternoon, temperatures will fall into the low 30s.
The temperature will continue to fall overnight and it will feel a bit chilly once again for Thursday and Friday. You will need your heavier coat and gloves once again as high temps will only reach the low to mid 20s. Most of the area will be dry and breezy on Thursday and Friday with more clouds on Thursday and more sun on Friday. The locations that might see a little snow on Thursday are in the far south and southeast. There is a chance of an inch or two of snow around Wisconsin Dells, Wautoma, and Waupaca.
The weekend will be mainly dry and milder. There should be a little sun at times, but generally speaking, there will be more clouds than sun. Highs on Saturday should reach the upper 30s. On Sunday the mercury should rise up to around 40.
There is a slight chance of light snow showers late Sunday in the Northwoods but don't expect much accumulation. A few more light snow showers could be in the area on Monday and Tuesday of next week as temperatures cool down again. Highs will be in the low 30s on Monday and in the 20s on Tuesday.
Have a nice Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 15-February-2023
On this date in weather history: 1982 - An intense cyclone off the Atlantic coast capsized a drilling rig killing 84 persons and sank a Soviet freighter resulting in 33 more deaths. The cyclone produced 80 mph winds which whipped the water into waves fifty feet high. (David Ludlum)