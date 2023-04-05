Windy weather continues

The wind remains the main story for the next 36 hours. It will be a bit chilly as well. Warmer weather is still on the way by later in the weekend.
Today: Mostly cloudy and becoming windy. Spotty snow showers possible in the Northwoods later in the afternoon.
High: 47 (in the morning, then falling) Wind: Becoming SW 20-30, gusting to 40
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, colder, and windy.
Low: 23 Wind: West 20-30, gusting to 35
Thursday: Windy and chilly with a few light snow showers possible north of Marathon county. More sun likely in the southern part of the area.
High: 37 Wind: West 20-30, gusting to 40
Conditions will not be too bad this morning with mostly cloudy skies and fairly mild temps. Highs will occur this morning with most areas in the 40s, and some 50s likely in the far south. The temperatures will then fall into the low 30s by late afternoon as the wind picks up. You will notice the southwest wind getting stronger around midday and into the afternoon. The wind will be around 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. The wind will turn to the west tonight and remain blustery into tomorrow. Once again we could have gusts up to 40 mph on Thursday. Tomorrow will also be a bit chilly with highs in the 35 to 40 range.
In addition to the wind, there might be a few light snow showers later this afternoon, mainly in the Northwoods. A few light snow showers are possible north of Marathon county on Thursday as well. More sun will develop tomorrow in the southern part of the area.
We will all see a bit more sun on Friday as the wind dies down and the temperatures warm up a little. Highs on Friday will be in the 40s. One last shot of wintry weather could develop Friday night into Saturday morning. Some light snow mixed with a little rain could affect parts of the area. There might even be some accumulation. By Saturday afternoon there should be a few breaks of sun and highs will reach the low 50s.
The real warm up begins on Easter Sunday and will continue into next week. Highs on Sunday should be in the low 60s. On Monday the mercury should top out in the mid 60s. For Tuesday, it will really feel like Spring with highs near 70. As far as precipitation goes, there is a small chance of a few showers later Sunday and again later Wednesday.
Have a nice Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 5-April-2023
On this date in weather history: 1989 - Unseasonably hot weather prevailed in the southwestern U.S. Afternoon highs of 100 degrees at Santa Maria CA and 105 degrees in Downtown Los Angeles established records for the month of April. (The National Weather Summary)