Windy weather for a couple of days

Windy weather will be in the area through tomorrow then it will turn hot over the weekend. The main chance of rain will be tonight, then we will have to wait until next week before the chances of rain increase again.
Today: Hazy clouds at times and warmer. Becoming windy later in the afternoon.
High: 84 Wind: SW 15-30
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and windy with scattered storms likely.
Low: 61 Wind: SW 25-35, becoming NW 10-20 late
Thursday: Windy and cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. A few sprinkles possible.
High: 74 Wind: NW 20-30
We will see some hazy clouds floating through the sky at times today, otherwise, it will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. The wind will really start to pick up out of the southwest this afternoon at 15-25 mph. The wind will be even more gusty this evening at 25 to 35 mph. A cold front moving n from the northwest will bring a good chance of storms by late evening. The storms will start out northwest of Marathon County around 9 pm or 10 pm. By Midnight or 1 am some storms might be in central Wisconsin. The storms have the potential to create some strong wind and hail.
Tomorrow, the wind will shift to the northwest at 20 to 30 mph. This will bring in much cooler air. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. It will feel a little like Autumn with even a couple of sprinkles in the air.
Friday will be a nice day with plenty of sun and highs around 80, then it will turn quite a bit warmer and more humid for the weekend and early next week. Highs will range from the upper 80s to low 90s from Saturday through Tuesday of next week. There will be intervals of clouds and sun with not much threat of rain. The next slight chance of storms will be later Tuesday into Wednesday.
Have a pleasant Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 16-August-2023
On this date in weather history: 1777 - The Battle of Bennington, delayed a day by rain, was fought. The rain delayed British reinforcements, and allowed the Vermont Militia to arrive in time, enabling the Americans to win a victory by defeating two enemy forces, one at a time. (David Ludlum)