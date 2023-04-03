Windy weather for mid-week

Get ready for some windy days ahead. There will be some rain and snow shower activity as well. A nicer stretch of days will finally develop over the weekend.
Today: Clouds mixed with some sunshine and seasonal
High: 48 Wind: West 10-15
Tonight: Party or mostly cloudy
Low: 30 Wind: Becoming East 10-20
Tuesday: Cloudy and windy with rain developing in the afternoon, mixing with sleet and freezing rain in the Northwoods.
High: 40 Wind: East 20-30, gusting to 40
Today will be one of the nicer days this week with some times of clouds and sun and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Some 50s are likely south of Marathon county once again. Winds will be out of the west at 10-15 mph.
A powerful low pressure system will move into the Midwest tomorrow and it will affect our area all the way through Thursday. One of the main effects we will feel from this storm system is high wind. The wind will start to blow out of the east tomorrow at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. The wind will turn to the southwest on Wednesday and gust up to 45 mph. The wind will turn more westerly on Thursday and still gust up to 40 mph at times.
In addition to the wind, it will be cooler tomorrow with rain developing in the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. It will be cold enough in the Northwoods that there could be some sleet and freezing rain.
Temperatures will briefly rise into the low 50s Wednesday morning with some spotty showers, then the temps will fall into the upper 30s by later in the afternoon. As the temperatures fall there could be a few snow showers later in the day.
The sun should come back out on Thursday afternoon but it will be a blustery and chilly day with highs in the 30s.
The wind will die down on Friday and the temps will warm up. Highs will be in the 40s. The warm up will continue over the weekend with highs in the low to mid 50s on Saturday and upper 50s for Easter Sunday. A couple of showers could develop here-or-there on Saturday and Sunday but it doesn't look like anything that will ruin your weekend plans.
Have a nice Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 3-April-2023
On this date in weather history: 1955 - Record snows fell in north central Wyoming and south central Montana. Billings MT received a storm total of 42.3 inches, and on the 4th reported a record snow depth of 35 inches. Sheridan WY established a 24 hour snowfall record of 26.7 inches. (2nd-4th) (The Weather Channel)