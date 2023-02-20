Winter storm brings multiple rounds of snow

Winter is making a return this week as we are tracking multiple rounds of accumulating snow this week. Each round will be significant, but the heaviest snow is expected later this week. Additionally, high winds will make for drastically diminished visibility so be cautious if you are planning on traveling.
Tonight: Windy with snow diminishing, partly cloudy late.
Low: 15 Wind: SW shifting NW 20-30
Tuesday: Partly cloudy during the morning, then clouding up with snow possible in the evening.
High: 24 Wind: NW 10-20, becoming E 5-10
Tuesday Night: Cloudy and breezy with snow likely, especially in the southern half of the area where 2 to 4 inches is possible.
Low: 17
Wednesday: Light snow ending in the morning. Blustery and cloudy with a 90% chance of heavy snow Wednesday night. Additional 3 to 6” possible.
High: 24
Thursday: Breezy and cloudy with heavy snow in the morning, tapering to light snow or flurries later in the afternoon. Another 3 to 6” possible.
High: 19
**Winter Storm Watch issued through 6PM Thursday (All News 9 counties)
Snow showers will pass through the area this evening and leave a small to moderate accumulation across north central Wisconsin. The heaviest snow further north. While this first round will not be the most, it will be impactful with whiteout conditions at times due to gusty winds and slick stretches on the roads. While the snow will end tonight, be weary of traveling as it may not be until next week when normal winter driving returns.
Tomorrow will start out dry with a little bit of sun then the clouds will increase as a big storm system moves in from the southwest. High temps will be in the 20s and the wind will die down temporarily. Snow will develop again Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning when 2 to 4 inches are likely. It will be windy on Wednesday with heavier snow developing in the evening. This heavier snow will last through midday Thursday before slowly tapering off. During this time frame an additional 6 to 12 inches are likely, with up to a foot in a few spots. Highs will be in the 20s on Wednesday and then fall into the upper teens for Thursday.
Most of Friday will be cold with partly cloudy skies, then some light snow is likely once again Friday evening into early Saturday. More sun and milder weather should be in the cards by Sunday. Highs will be in the teens on Friday, reach the mid to upper 20s on Saturday, and then top out in the low 30s for Sunday.
Have a great week and enjoy the snow! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1990 - Heavy snow spread into southwestern Kansas and the panhandle region of Oklahoma and Texas. Heavier snowfall totals included 12 inches at Boise City OK, 11 inches at Liberal KS, and 10 inches at Spearman TX. Blowing and drifting snow closed roads in the Oklahoma panhandle. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)