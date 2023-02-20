Winter storm brings multiple rounds of snow

 Skip to main content
...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM EXPECTED FOR THE MIDDLE OF THIS WEEK...

.A clipper low pressure system will bring 3 to 5 inches of snow to
Vilas county through tonight, with lesser amounts farther south.
Gusty winds may cause patchy blowing and drifting snow.

A more intense winter storm is expected during the midweek period.
The first part of the storm will bring snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches along and south of Highway 29 Tuesday night into early
Wednesday. The second, and more impactful part of the storm will
arrive during the late afternoon or early evening on Wednesday, and
continue through Thursday. Heavy snow, strong winds and considerable
blowing and drifting snow will occur during this period. Widespread
hazardous conditions for land and air travel will develop. The
combination of snow and wind may lead to tree and power line damage,
and sporadic power outages.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 9 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch,
heavy snow possible. Additional snow accumulations between 10 and
14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph, and
produce widespread blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Waushara, Wood, Calumet, Manitowoc,
Winnebago, Brown, Kewaunee, Outagamie, Shawano, and Waupaca
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM Tuesday to 9 AM
CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday
afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and
evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and
power lines, resulting sporadic power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Winter storm brings multiple rounds of snow

  • Updated
weather

Winter is making a return this week as we are tracking multiple rounds of accumulating snow this week. Each round will be significant, but the heaviest snow is expected later this week. Additionally, high winds will make for drastically diminished visibility so be cautious if you are planning on traveling.

Tonight: Windy with snow diminishing, partly cloudy late.

Low: 15 Wind: SW shifting NW 20-30

Tuesday: Partly cloudy during the morning, then clouding up with snow possible in the evening.

High: 24 Wind: NW 10-20, becoming E 5-10

Tuesday Night: Cloudy and breezy with snow likely, especially in the southern half of the area where 2 to 4 inches is possible.

Low: 17

Wednesday: Light snow ending in the morning. Blustery and cloudy with a 90% chance of heavy snow Wednesday night. Additional 3 to 6” possible.

High: 24

Thursday: Breezy and cloudy with heavy snow in the morning, tapering to light snow or flurries later in the afternoon. Another 3 to 6” possible.

High: 19

**Winter Storm Watch issued through 6PM Thursday (All News 9 counties)

Snow showers will pass through the area this evening and leave a small to moderate accumulation across north central Wisconsin. The heaviest snow further north. While this first round will not be the most, it will be impactful with whiteout conditions at times due to gusty winds and slick stretches on the roads. While the snow will end tonight, be weary of traveling as it may not be until next week when normal winter driving returns.

Tomorrow will start out dry with a little bit of sun then the clouds will increase as a big storm system moves in from the southwest. High temps will be in the 20s and the wind will die down temporarily. Snow will develop again Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning when 2 to 4 inches are likely. It will be windy on Wednesday with heavier snow developing in the evening. This heavier snow will last through midday Thursday before slowly tapering off. During this time frame an additional 6 to 12 inches are likely, with up to a foot in a few spots. Highs will be in the 20s on Wednesday and then fall into the upper teens for Thursday.

Most of Friday will be cold with partly cloudy skies, then some light snow is likely once again Friday evening into early Saturday. More sun and milder weather should be in the cards by Sunday. Highs will be in the teens on Friday, reach the mid to upper 20s on Saturday, and then top out in the low 30s for Sunday.

Have a great week and enjoy the snow! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock

On this day in weather history: 

1990 - Heavy snow spread into southwestern Kansas and the panhandle region of Oklahoma and Texas. Heavier snowfall totals included 12 inches at Boise City OK, 11 inches at Liberal KS, and 10 inches at Spearman TX. Blowing and drifting snow closed roads in the Oklahoma panhandle. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

Tags

