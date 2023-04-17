Wintry today and cool through the week

 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Green Bay WI has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Lincoln and Marathon
Counties.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Wausau, Stevens Point...
Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Monday morning.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY WEDNESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flooding mainly affects Merrill area parks
and agricultural land.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:10 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 11.6 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday
morning to 8.6 feet Thursday evening. It will rise to 8.9
feet Friday evening. It will then fall again and remain below
flood stage.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Wausau, Stevens Point...
Minor flooding is forecast.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1169.0 feet, Up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an
apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC
Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes
along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:10 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 1168.3 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 6
inches, highest in the western portions of the counties. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon and Wood Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
will impact the morning commute. The wind combined with heavy snow
weighing down trees could bring down tree branches and result in
isolated power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Wintry today and cool through the week

Weather

Winter has returned. The snow will melt after today but there will not be too much Spring warmth for the rest of the week.

Today: Cloudy, windy, and cold with snow tapering off during the afternoon. An additional 1 to 3 inches accumulation likely.

High: 35 Wind: NW 20-30 gusting to 35

Tonight: Flurries early, then decreasing clouds, breezy, and cold.

Low: 24 Wind: NW 15-25

Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny and a bit milder.

High: 47 Wind: NW 10-15

Cloudy, windy, and snowy conditions will continue through the morning hours today then slowly taper off during the afternoon. An additional 1 to 3 inches of accumulation is possible. Because of the storm, A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of central Wisconsin through early afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the same time period for areas east of Marathon County. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for areas north of Marathon County through 7 pm. A Blizzard Warning is in effect for Iron and Ashland counties through 7 pm. Highs temps will be in the 30s with cloudy skies and winds out of the northwest at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

Tomorrow will be nicer with less wind and more sun. Highs on Tuesday should be in the mid to upper 40s and much of the snow will melt.

On Wednesday and Thursday, two different low pressure systems will move through the Midwest and bring a good chance of rain on both days. It will be cloudy and cooler than normal with highs in the upper 40s to around 50. The additional rain will likely prolong some of the river flooding that has been occurring recently.

A colder northwest wind will develop again on Friday and this will keep temps below normal through the weekend. Highs will be in the 40s on Friday, in the upper 30s to low 40s Saturday, and in the low to mid 40s Sunday. A small chance of light rain or snow showers will develop later Friday afternoon and then a few snow showers will pop-up again on Saturday. Sunday should be dry with more sun.

Have a nice Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 17-April-2023

On this date in weather history: 1922 - A family of at least six tornadoes caused death and destruction along parts of a 210 mile path from north of Ogden IL to Allen County OH, killing sixteen persons. A post card, picked up in Madison County IN, was found 124 miles away near Mount Cory OH. (The Weather Channel)

