Wintry today and cool through the week

Winter has returned. The snow will melt after today but there will not be too much Spring warmth for the rest of the week.
Today: Cloudy, windy, and cold with snow tapering off during the afternoon. An additional 1 to 3 inches accumulation likely.
High: 35 Wind: NW 20-30 gusting to 35
Tonight: Flurries early, then decreasing clouds, breezy, and cold.
Low: 24 Wind: NW 15-25
Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny and a bit milder.
High: 47 Wind: NW 10-15
Cloudy, windy, and snowy conditions will continue through the morning hours today then slowly taper off during the afternoon. An additional 1 to 3 inches of accumulation is possible. Because of the storm, A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of central Wisconsin through early afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the same time period for areas east of Marathon County. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for areas north of Marathon County through 7 pm. A Blizzard Warning is in effect for Iron and Ashland counties through 7 pm. Highs temps will be in the 30s with cloudy skies and winds out of the northwest at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 35 mph.
Tomorrow will be nicer with less wind and more sun. Highs on Tuesday should be in the mid to upper 40s and much of the snow will melt.
On Wednesday and Thursday, two different low pressure systems will move through the Midwest and bring a good chance of rain on both days. It will be cloudy and cooler than normal with highs in the upper 40s to around 50. The additional rain will likely prolong some of the river flooding that has been occurring recently.
A colder northwest wind will develop again on Friday and this will keep temps below normal through the weekend. Highs will be in the 40s on Friday, in the upper 30s to low 40s Saturday, and in the low to mid 40s Sunday. A small chance of light rain or snow showers will develop later Friday afternoon and then a few snow showers will pop-up again on Saturday. Sunday should be dry with more sun.
Have a nice Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 17-April-2023
On this date in weather history: 1922 - A family of at least six tornadoes caused death and destruction along parts of a 210 mile path from north of Ogden IL to Allen County OH, killing sixteen persons. A post card, picked up in Madison County IN, was found 124 miles away near Mount Cory OH. (The Weather Channel)