Wintry weather all week long

It started to feel like Winter this past Friday and that trend will continue this week. We will have a bit of snow and temps will fall even more toward the weekend.
Today: Cloudy with a 70% chance of light snow in the afternoon, especially around Wausau or areas to the north and west. Small accumulations are possible.
High: 33 Wind: SE 5-10
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers tapering to flurries.
Low: 26 Wind: East around 5
Tuesday: Cloudy with patchy light snow. An inch or so accumulation likely.
High: 34 Wind: East 5-15
The first batch of light snow moving in this week will arrive later this afternoon with a weak trough of low pressure. From mid-afternoon and into the evening hours, there might be a dusting up to a half inch, especially around Wausau and areas to the north and west.
The second batch of snow will arrive tomorrow as another trough of low pressure moves into Northcentral Wisconsin from the south. This trough of low pressure will stick around more-or-less through Thursday. During this time we will have patchy light snow from time-to-time. Accumulations could end up in the one to three inch range over the course of the three days. The most persistent snow will likely be Tuesday afternoon. Even though it is not going to be heavy snow, be careful on the roadways. Conditions will be slick in some spots.
A few flurries are possible again on Friday and Saturday along with some lake effect snow in far northern parts of the area.
Temperatures will start out the week reaching the low to mid 30s from Monday through Wednesday. On Thursday some colder air will start to move in. The mercury will only top out in the upper 20s. Friday and Saturday will be the coldest with highs in the low 20s. On Sunday the temps should rebound a little, back up into the mid 20s. Winds will be fairly light to start out the week, out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph today and out of the east at 5 to 15 mph tomorrow. Unfortunately for hunters, it looks like the wind will pick up on Friday and Saturday adding more chill to an already cold forecast.
Have a good Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 14-November-2022
On this date in weather history: 1964 - With the help of a fresh three inch cover of snow, the temperature at Ely, NV, dipped to 15 degrees below zero to establish an all-time record low for the month of November. That record of -15 degrees was later equalled on the 19th of November in 1985. (The Weather Channel)