Wintry weather continues

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS MORNING... A large area of light snow will continue to drift southeast and out of the area this morning. The snow had already diminished to flurries across much of north-central Wisconsin, though snow showers off Lake Superior will continue in the snowbelt. The snow will diminish in central through northeast Wisconsin during the mid-morning hours, and across east-central Wisconsin mid-day. Less than an inch of additional accumulation is expected. However, below freezing temperatures will continue, so any untreated roads, bridges or overpasses will continue to be snow covered and slippery. Motorists should be prepared for hazardous travel conditions for the morning commute. Be sure to allow for a little extra travel time so that you can reach your destination safely.