Wintry weather continues

Light snow fell last night and another batch of light snow will fall Friday morning. Still, the main theme in the weather is the much colder air arriving for the weekend.
Today: Cloudy during the morning, then a few breaks of sun.
High: 25 (during the afternoon) Wind: North-Northwest 10-15, becoming SW late
Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening, then increasing clouds.
Low: 11 Wind: South-Southwest 10-20
Friday: Windy with light snow during the morning. An inch or so likely. Cloudy skies becoming partly cloudy later in the day.
High: 27 Wind: SW 15-30, becoming West-Northwest late
For today we will have cloudy skies to start along with breezy conditions. The north-northwest wind will be around 10 to 20 mph early then die down and shift to the southwest toward evening. A few breaks of sun should develop during the afternoon and high temps will be in the low to mid 20s.
A strong cold front moving in from the northwest will bring more clouds for Friday morning along with some light snow. An inch or so could accumulate. The snow will end by midday and there might be some bits of sun later in the afternoon. It will be a windy day with highs in the mid to upper 20s.
You will notice the colder air moving in Friday night and on Saturday highs will only reach the 10 to 15 range. There will be some hazy sun in the Northwoods on Saturday and more clouds with a chance of snow in the south. There might be an inch or so of snow Saturday afternoon and evening south of Stevens Point.
The cold weather will then linger in our area through the middle of next week. Highs will be in the single digits to around 10 degrees from Sunday through Thursday. There will be a bit more sun on most days next week, so that is one nice aspect of the cold weather. There is only a slight chance of a few light snow showers on Monday and Tuesday, otherwise, no major snowfalls are expected.
Have a nice Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 26-January-2022
On this date in weather history: 1978 - A paralyzing blizzard struck the Midwest. One to three feet of snow fell in Michigan, and 20 to 40 inches was reported across Indiana. Winds reached 70 mph in Michigan, and gusted above 100 mph in Ohio. The high winds produced snow drifts twenty feet high in Michigan and Indiana stranding thousands on the interstate highways. Temperatures in Ohio dropped from the 40s to near zero during the storm. (David Ludlum)