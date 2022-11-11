Wintry weather has arrived

The well forecast cold weather has arrived and it looks like it will stick around for a while. There will be some snow showers at times during the cold spell but probably no large accumulations.
Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and colder with a chance of light snow showers later in the afternoon, mainly north of Wausau.
High: 36 Wind: West-Northwest 10-20
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with snow showers in the Northwoods. A few flurries elsewhere.
Low: 27 Wind: NW 10-15
Saturday: Partly or mostly cloudy and chilly with snow showers continuing in the Northwoods. Flurries possible in central Wisconsin.
High: 34 Wind: North-Northwest 10-20
Today will be much colder and dry for most of the day. Snow showers will start to develop later in the afternoon in the Northwoods and then will continue tonight and tomorrow. The highest chance of a couple of inches accumulation will be in the far north lake effect areas, north of highway 70. A few flakes will likely make it down into central Wisconsin tonight and tomorrow, but I am not expecting much accumulation, maybe a dusting.
How cold will it be? High temps will only be in the low to mid 30s from today all the way through Wednesday. After that, it will turn even colder. Highs next Thursday might only be in the upper 20s to low 30s and maybe in the 20s for a couple of days after that. It could be a fairly cold start to the deer hunting season.
What about snow chances? Other than the scattered flakes later today through Saturday night, it looks like the next chance of some light accumulation will be on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. At this point, an inch or so does not look out of the question.
In addition to the cold, it will be a bit breezy at times. Winds will be out of the west-northwest today at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow the breeze will be out of the north-northwest at 10-20 mph.
Have a good Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 11-November-2022
On this date in weather history: 1940 - An Armistice Day storm raged across the Great Lakes Region and the Upper Midwest. A blizzard left 49 dead in Minnesota, and gales on Lake Michigan caused shipwrecks resulting in another 59 deaths. Up to seventeen inches of snow fell in Iowa, and at Duluth MN the barometric pressure reached 28.66 inches. The blizzard claimed a total of 154 lives, and killed thousands of cattle in Iowa. Whole towns were isolated by huge snowdrifts. (David Ludlum)