Wintry weather is on the way this week

Winter is making a return this week. Temperatures will go down, the wind will pick up, and the snow will pile up.
Today: Turning cloudy and breezy with light snow likely in the afternoon, mainly in the northern half of the area. A dusting up to an inch around Marathon County to as much as 2 to 3” far north.
High: 34 Wind: Becoming South 10-20
Tonight: Windy with light snow during the evening, then partly cloudy late.
Low: 17 Wind: NW 20-30
Tuesday: Partly cloudy during the morning, then clouding up with snow possible in the evening.
High: 25 Wind: NW 10-20, becoming SW~5
The clouds will increase today and there will be some light snow developing this afternoon through the evening hours. Because of the snow, a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Price, Iron, Ashland, and Vilas counties where 2 to 4 inches of snow could develop. A dusting up to an inch cold fall around Marathon county and parts of central Wisconsin. Conditions will become breezy this afternoon and windy tonight. South winds will develop at 10 to 20 mph this afternoon, then shift to the northwest at 20 to 30 mph tonight. High temps will range from around 30 in the far north to near 40 in the south.
Tomorrow will start out dry with a little bit of sun then the clouds will increase as a big storm system moves in from the southwest. High temps will be in the 20s and the wind will die down temporarily. Snow will develop again Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning when 2 to 4 inches are likely. It will be windy on Wednesday with heavier snow developing in the evening. This heavier snow will last through midday Thursday before slowly tapering off. During this time frame an additional 6 to 12 inches are likely, with up to a foot in a few spots. Highs will be in the 20s on Wednesday and then fall into the upper teens for Thursday.
Most of Friday will be cold with partly cloudy skies, then some light snow is likely once again Friday evening into early Saturday. More sun and milder weather should be in the cards by Sunday. Highs will be in the teens on Friday, reach the mid to upper 20s on Saturday, and then top out in the low 30s for Sunday.
Have a nice Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 20-February-2023
