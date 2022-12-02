 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW AND GUSTY WINDS EXPECTED FOR THE REST OF TONIGHT...

Snow is moving across central and north-central Wisconsin just
behind a cold front late this evening. As this precipitation moves
east, rain may mix in with the snow across northeast Wisconsin.
Accumulations of one half to one inch of snow is possible across
central and north central Wisconsin for the rest of the night.
Some roads and sidewalks are likely to become slippery. Motorists
are urged to use caution if traveling tonight.  Lesser amounts
will be found over the Fox Valley to far northeast Wisconsin.

West to northwest winds are expected to increase after midnight
and become strong and gusty. Wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph could
make driving large vehicles difficult on north south roads through
Saturday morning.

Wintry weather returns after today

  • Updated
  • 0
Wx Pic

Weather

Mild weather for today then a colder spell of weather will develop. A few flakes of snow will fly at times into next week, but not much accumulation is expected.

Today: A bit of sun early, then increasing clouds, breezy, and mild.

High: 43 Wind: South to SW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light snow. An inch or two possible in the Northwoods. A dusting to half an inch in central Wisconsin. Becoming windy.

Low: 12 Wind: West-Northwest 15-30

Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny, blustery, and cold.

High: 19 Wind: West-Northwest 15-25

Today will be the warmest day in the outlook with high temps in the 40 to 45 range. There will be a little sun in the morning and then increasing clouds. Winds will be a little stronger again at 10 to 20 mph and out of the south to southwest.

A cold front moving in from the west will cross our area tonight. It is a fast moving front, so it will not produce too much snow. The highest chance of an inch or two will be around Highway 8 or farther north. In central Wisconsin, we could end up with enough to coat the ground, perhaps a dusting up to half an inch. The snow will be moving through from about 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Before the front arrives, the weather should be mild for the Wausau Christmas parade.

After the front moves through, conditions will turn windy and colder. Temperatures will fall into the teens later tonight and stay in the teens for Saturday. The wind chill will be near zero for much of the day tomorrow. The one nice thing about Saturday is that we should have a good amount of sunshine. A fair amount of sunshine will be out on Sunday as well and high temps should climb back up to around 30. It will still be a bit breezy to round out the weekend.

Next week will start out seasonal with highs in the low 30s on Monday, then another blast of cold air will move in. Highs will only reach the low 20s on Tuesday and Wednesday. There is a chance of light snow on Monday and again on Wednesday. Some small accumulation is possible on both days. No major snowfalls are likely through next week.

Have a fun Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 2-December-2022

On this date in weather history: 1925 - A late season hurricane caused extensive damage across the Florida peninsula, then moved off the Georgia coast crossing Cape Hatteras as a tropical storm. The storm produced whole gales along the Middle Atlantic and Southern New England coast. Winds gusted to 60 mph at Block Island RI, and reached 64 mph at Atlantic City NJ. (David Ludlum)

Tags

Recommended for you