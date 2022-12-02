Wintry weather returns after today

Mild weather for today then a colder spell of weather will develop. A few flakes of snow will fly at times into next week, but not much accumulation is expected.
Today: A bit of sun early, then increasing clouds, breezy, and mild.
High: 43 Wind: South to SW 10-20
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light snow. An inch or two possible in the Northwoods. A dusting to half an inch in central Wisconsin. Becoming windy.
Low: 12 Wind: West-Northwest 15-30
Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny, blustery, and cold.
High: 19 Wind: West-Northwest 15-25
Today will be the warmest day in the outlook with high temps in the 40 to 45 range. There will be a little sun in the morning and then increasing clouds. Winds will be a little stronger again at 10 to 20 mph and out of the south to southwest.
A cold front moving in from the west will cross our area tonight. It is a fast moving front, so it will not produce too much snow. The highest chance of an inch or two will be around Highway 8 or farther north. In central Wisconsin, we could end up with enough to coat the ground, perhaps a dusting up to half an inch. The snow will be moving through from about 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Before the front arrives, the weather should be mild for the Wausau Christmas parade.
After the front moves through, conditions will turn windy and colder. Temperatures will fall into the teens later tonight and stay in the teens for Saturday. The wind chill will be near zero for much of the day tomorrow. The one nice thing about Saturday is that we should have a good amount of sunshine. A fair amount of sunshine will be out on Sunday as well and high temps should climb back up to around 30. It will still be a bit breezy to round out the weekend.
Next week will start out seasonal with highs in the low 30s on Monday, then another blast of cold air will move in. Highs will only reach the low 20s on Tuesday and Wednesday. There is a chance of light snow on Monday and again on Wednesday. Some small accumulation is possible on both days. No major snowfalls are likely through next week.
Have a fun Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 2-December-2022
On this date in weather history: 1925 - A late season hurricane caused extensive damage across the Florida peninsula, then moved off the Georgia coast crossing Cape Hatteras as a tropical storm. The storm produced whole gales along the Middle Atlantic and Southern New England coast. Winds gusted to 60 mph at Block Island RI, and reached 64 mph at Atlantic City NJ. (David Ludlum)